e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Ronaldo is perfect but I pick Messi: Liverpool boss Klopp

Ronaldo is perfect but I pick Messi: Liverpool boss Klopp

Klopp said he finds Messi a notch higher than Ronaldo.

football Updated: May 13, 2020 21:37 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service, Posted by Aditya Bhattacharya
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo(Getty Images)
         

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had his say on the age-old debate as to which footballer is better between Argentina maestro Lionel Messi and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Over the years, the two have broken multiple scoring records while forming new ones and have set unbelievable standards for others to follow. Klopp, who has come up against these two many-a-times with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, said he finds Messi a notch higher than Ronaldo.

Also Read | Messi a level above Ronaldo: Beckham

“For me Messi, but I couldn’t admire Ronaldo more than I do already. The explanation is the following. We’ve played against both already and both are almost impossible to defend. But Messi has much lower physical requirements from birth on,” Klopp told freekickerz in a video uploaded on their YouTube channel

“If you could paint yourself a perfect player, it would have Ronaldo’s height, he could jump and run as high or quick as Ronaldo can do. And what is then even added to that is his total attitude, it is absolutely perfect and professional, it couldn’t be any better,” the 2019-20 Champions League winning coach added.

Messi currently holds the record for most number of Ballon d’Or titles with six to his name while Ronaldo has won the crown five times. The two engaged on a once-in-a-lifetime rivalry in LaLiga before Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Serie A giants Juventus.

“And on the other side there is the small Messi who makes everything look so simple. And therefore, I like him maybe a little bit more as a player on the pitch,” Klopp said.

top news
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Railways allows issue of tickets to wait-listed passengers, may run more trains
Railways allows issue of tickets to wait-listed passengers, may run more trains
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In