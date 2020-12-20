e-paper
Home / Football / Serie A: Ronaldo net 2 as Juventus wins at Parma 4-0

Serie A: Ronaldo net 2 as Juventus wins at Parma 4-0

football Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 07:17 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
MILAN
Soccer Football - Serie A - Parma v Juventus - Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma, Italy - December 19, 2020 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Parma v Juventus - Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma, Italy - December 19, 2020 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini(REUTERS)
         

Cristiano Ronaldo responded to recent criticism with two goals to help Juventus win at Parma 4-0 in Serie A on Saturday. Dejan Kulusevski scored Juve’s opener against his old club as the nine-time defending champion moved level with Inter Milan, a point behind leader AC Milan. Both Milan sides play on Sunday, when the Rossoneri travels to Sassuolo and Inter hosts Spezia.

Juventus has drawn half of its 12 Serie A matches. In the last stalemate midweek against Atalanta, Ronaldo had an unusually sub-par performance and a penalty saved.

Kulusevski was given a start against his old club. The 20-year-old midfielder spent last season on loan at Parma, during which he completed a permanent transfer from Atalanta to Juventus.

Kulusevski was quickest to react to a low cross from Alex Sandro from the left, knocking it into the far bottom corner in the 23rd minute.

Juventus doubled its lead just three minutes later when Álvaro Morata floated in a cross from the right and Ronaldo leapt up high to head it in.

Ronaldo had his second three minutes into the second half with an angled drive past Luigi Sepe after being picked out by Aaron Ramsey.

Morata added the fourth when he headed in Federico Bernardeschi’s cross.

MORE MISERY

Bottom club Crotone’s recent run of positive results was halted at Sampdoria in a 3-1 loss.

Crotone picked up four of its six points from its past two matches, but goals from Mikkel Damsgaard and Jakub Jankto gave Sampdoria a 2-0 start.

Simy pulled one back for Crotone from the penalty spot on the stroke of halftime but substitute Fabio Quagliarella restored Samp’s two-goal advantage in the second half, five minutes after coming off the bench.

Crotone slipped five points from safety after Fiorentina drew against Hellas Verona 1-1. Both teams netted penalties early in the first half.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Prayer meetings as protesting farmers to observe 'Shradhanjali Diwas' today
Livestock infra could provide -70°C storage for Pfizer's Covid vaccine
Protests not affiliated to any party: Farmers' union to PM Modi, Tomar
Alarm over new Covid-19 variant puts London in lockdown
Sonia's letter to Uddhav result of lack of communication within Cong: NCP
US issues guidelines on Covid-19 vaccination after allergic reactions
Import, sale of SD Biosensor Rapid Antigen Kit banned for a week
Covid update: 12 nations ask India for vaccine; new virus variant in UK
Football News

