Sarri to miss Juve’s opening Serie A fixtures with pneumonia

football

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:33 IST

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri will miss the Serie A champions’ first two games of the new season against Parma and Napoli as he recovers from pneumonia, the Italian club confirmed on Thursday. “Maurizio Sarri underwent further medical tests today, which showed a good clinical improvement,” they said in a statement.

“To completely recover from the pneumonia that hit him over the course of the past few days, the coach will not sit on the bench for the first two Serie A matches against Parma and Napoli.

“The decision will allow him an optimal recovery.”

Sarri, 60, was present at Juventus’ training ground on Thursday to coordinate work with his training staff.

Eight-time reigning champions Juventus open their campaign against Parma at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Saturday and play last year’s Serie A runners-up Napoli in Turin on August 31.

Sarri coached Napoli for three seasons before moving to Chelsea in 2018 where he won the Europa League.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 22:33 IST