e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Serie A: Ronaldo nets two as Juventus win at Parma 4-0

Serie A: Ronaldo nets two as Juventus win at Parma 4-0

Cristiano Ronaldo responded to recent criticism with two goals to help Juventus win at Parma 4-0 in Serie A.

football Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 18:33 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Milan, Italy
Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus celebrates after scoring to give the side a 3-0 lead.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus celebrates after scoring to give the side a 3-0 lead.(Getty Images)
         

Cristiano Ronaldo responded to recent criticism with two goals to help Juventus win at Parma 4-0 in Serie A. Dejan Kulusevski scored Juve’s opener against his old club as the nine-time defending champion moved level with Inter Milan, a point behind leader AC Milan. Both Milan sides play on Sunday, when the Rossoneri travels to Sassuolo and Inter hosts Spezia.

Juventus has drawn half of its 12 Serie A matches. In the last stalemate midweek against Atalanta, Ronaldo had an unusually sub-par performance and a penalty saved.

“Ronaldo was angry for having missed the penalty, but we had a few days to think about it and he showed how much he cares about scoring goals, even better when during open play,” Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said.

“We weren’t happy with Wednesday’s result, but the performance was good. We had to get back the points we lost against Atalanta and we did it in the best way.”

Kulusevski was given a start against his old club. The 20-year-old midfielder spent last season on loan at Parma, during which he completed a permanent transfer from Atalanta to Juventus. Kulusevski was quickest to react to a low cross from Alex Sandro from the left, knocking it into the far bottom corner in the 23rd minute.

Juventus doubled its lead just three minutes later when Álvaro Morata floated in a cross from the right and Ronaldo leapt up high to head it in. Ronaldo had his second three minutes into the second half with an angled drive past Luigi Sepe after being picked out by Aaron Ramsey. Morata added the fourth when he headed in Federico Bernardeschi’s cross.

MORE MISERY

Bottom club Crotone’s recent run of positive results was halted at Sampdoria in a 3-1 loss. Crotone picked up four of its six points from its past two matches, but goals from Mikkel Damsgaard and Jakub Jankto gave Sampdoria a 2-0 start.

Simy pulled one back for Crotone from the penalty spot on the stroke of halftime but substitute Fabio Quagliarella restored Samp’s two-goal advantage in the second half, five minutes after coming off the bench.

Crotone slipped five points from safety after Fiorentina drew against Hellas Verona 1-1. Both teams netted penalties early in the first half.

tags
top news
Bengal’s next CM won’t be an ‘outsider’, says Amit Shah
Bengal’s next CM won’t be an ‘outsider’, says Amit Shah
India rejects Pakistan’s allegations about targeting of UN vehicle
India rejects Pakistan’s allegations about targeting of UN vehicle
‘Kanjurmarg Metro car shed not an ego issue for me’: Thackeray
‘Kanjurmarg Metro car shed not an ego issue for me’: Thackeray
Covid-19 is ‘out of control’ in UK, says British health secretary Hancock
Covid-19 is ‘out of control’ in UK, says British health secretary Hancock
Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
5 ways how Apple’s Shortcuts app makes your iPhone more powerful
5 ways how Apple’s Shortcuts app makes your iPhone more powerful
‘Didn’t want to like him,’ says Obama on daughter Malia’s British boyfriend
‘Didn’t want to like him,’ says Obama on daughter Malia’s British boyfriend
Watch: Car rams into hospital repeatedly in Gurugram, caught on CCTV
Watch: Car rams into hospital repeatedly in Gurugram, caught on CCTV
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In