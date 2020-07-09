e-paper
Football / Silva on song as Man City pump five past Newcastle

Silva on song as Man City pump five past Newcastle

football Updated: Jul 09, 2020 06:47 IST
Reuters
Reuters
David Silva of Manchester City (second right) celebrates after he scores his side’s fourth goal.
David Silva of Manchester City (second right) celebrates after he scores his side’s fourth goal.(Getty Images)
         

David Silva scored one goal and made two more as Manchester City put on a passing masterclass to overwhelm Newcastle United with a 5-0 Premier League victory on Wednesday.

Gabriel Jesus put the home side ahead in the 10th minute, stabbing home Silva’s clever pass, and Riyad Mahrez made it 2-0 in the 21st minute when Kevin De Bruyne pulled the ball back for him to sweep home from the penalty spot.

Things went from bad to worse for Newcastle in the second half when Matt Ritchie’s last-ditch attempt to dispossess Jesus hit fellow defender Federico Fernandez and flew into the goal to put City 3-0 up.

Silva got himself on the scoresheet in the second half, stroking home a beautiful free kick from the edge of the box in the 66th minute before setting up substitute Raheem Sterling for a simple goal in stoppage time to make it 5-0.

