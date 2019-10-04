e-paper
Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Solskjaer faces uphill task to revive Manchester United, says former captain Bruce

The Newcastle boss, who has a poor managerial record against his former club, said despite United’s current struggles, his side would still face a tough battle at St James’s Park as they seek to restore pride following a 5-0 drubbing against Leicester last week.

Agence France-Presse
Manchester
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.(REUTERS)
         

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces a tough job to turn around Manchester United’s fortunes, Newcastle boss and former United captain Steve Bruce said ahead of their clash on Sunday. United are languishing 10th in the Premier League table after their worst start to a top-flight season in 30 years and have not won an away game in any competition since March.

“I wish him the best of luck. He’s got a hard job ahead of him of course but he’s been given a wonderful opportunity,” said Bruce, who played at Old Trafford under Alex Ferguson.

“We all understand that if you take a manager’s job you’re under pressure from day one and now these days you don’t get time to implement, that’s a thing of the past.”

The Newcastle boss, who has a poor managerial record against his former club, said despite United’s current struggles, his side would still face a tough battle at St James’s Park as they seek to restore pride following a 5-0 drubbing against Leicester last week.

“I don’t think I’ve ever beaten them (Manchester United), which is a worry of course, but I had the privilege to play there for a long, long time. It was a long time ago but they’re one of the great clubs of Europe,” added Bruce.

“To come up against them again is always a special occasion, a big occasion.”

He added: “They might not be Man Utd of the past but they’ve still got some very, very good players so we’re going to have to be at our best, we’re going to have to be a lot better than last week.”

The Magpies have won only once in the league and currently sit just one place off the bottom of the table.

Asked about the criticism he had received since his team’s capitulation at the King Power Stadium, the 58-year-old said: “Mud has been thrown my way since I walked through the door. That isn’t going to change.

“The only thing that can change it for me is results and I’m determined to make it, if I possibly can, to turn it around and take the club forward.”

