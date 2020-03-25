e-paper
Home / Football / Spurs striker Kane set to be fit when Premier League resumes

Spurs striker Kane set to be fit when Premier League resumes

football Updated: Mar 25, 2020 09:10 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (REUTERS)
         

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is on course to return from a hamstring injury whenever the Premier League resumes following the enforced break due to the coronavirus, he said on Tuesday.

England captain Kane had an operation to repair the damage following the injury suffered at Southampton on New Year’s Day and was expected to return to training in April.

“From a rehab point of view and personal point of view, I’m doing really well,” Kane told the Spurs website. “I’m at a good stage now and just working hard, doing a lot of recovery, a lot of rehab and just waiting to see what happens to the season.

“I’m not too far away, I’d normally hope to be back with the team in two or three weeks’ time. I’m at a good stage, pretty much doing everything, now it’s about building up my fitness. So from my personal point of view, I’m in a good place.”

Kane had scored 17 goals for Tottenham this season before being injured during the 1-0 defeat at Southampton, after which the team slipped to eighth from sixth in the race for a top four finish and Champions League football next term.

They are four points behind fifth-placed Manchester United, whom they were due to play before the coronavirus led to the Premier League being suspended with nine games remaining.

There will be no matches before April 30, with clubs due to meet next week to discuss the next steps.

“It’s such a strange situation, no-one has been in this situation before. Like anything, you have to take the positives out of it and do what you can,” added 26-year-old Kane.

“So far, me and the family are well, and I’ll continue to work hard, work in the gym, work from home and do what I can. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Football News