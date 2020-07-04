Trying to keep each game as it comes, not looking too far ahead: Eddie Nketiah

football

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 16:26 IST

With three wins from five matches since the resumption of the Premier League, Arsenal seem a confident bunch. To get into the Europa League, every team is a must-win and striker Eddie Nketiah is planning on focussing on one game at a time. The top four teams qualify for the group stage proper and with 46 points from 32 games, Arsenal are eighth in the EPL standings. With a 4-0 win over Norwich, Arsenal are doing the right things, and Nketiah reckons the goal ahead is to go onward and upward.

“I think we always just look at each game individually and each game as it comes,” We want to win as many matches as possible and climb as high in the table as possible,” Nketiah told the broadcaster.

“Each time we look at each individual differently, see what we can do, see which way will hurt them most and what will allow us to play as best as we possibly can and get the three points. We have ambitions to climb as high up the table, but we try to keep each game as it comes, not look too far ahead, just focus on what’s in front of us and take each game as it comes.”

Arsenal are battling a number of injury concerns, including Gabriel Martinelli, Lucas Torreira, Pablo Mari, Bernd Leno Mesut Ozil and Calum Chambers. And since most of the players injured are part of Arsenal’s defence, Nketiah admits dealing with so many injuries at times has been a bit frustrating for both the players and the team.

“I think that first of all it’s disappointing for the players, for the individuals, we’re upset for them because obviously they’ve worked so hard during the season, and then to get an injury it shows how difficult it is. You just try to stick together and support the players that are out through injury,” he said.

“Pablo is out for a few months and we’re going to miss him - he’s a good player and it’s just about staying as a family, keeping your spirits high through those difficult times. Obviously as a selection, Mikel is a good manager and he knows exactly what he’s doing. We just trust everything that he’s going to do and as players, all you can do is just give your best each time whatever the line-up is, each player’s ready when called upon. That’s the good thing about the team.”

