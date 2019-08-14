UEFA Super Cup: Liverpool start as favourites against misfiring Chelsea

football

When it came to their Premier League openers, Liverpool and Chelsea could not have started their season on more contrasting notes. While Liverpool were dominant in crushing Norwich 4-1 with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino running riot, Chelsea were defeated 4-0 by Manchester United. However, both clubs will be determined to add another piece of silverware to their trophy cabinets when they face each other in the first ever all-England UEFA Super Cup match on Wednesday.

It was business as usual for Liverpool in their match against Norwich as they completely overwhelmed their opponents and Jurgen Klopp’s men looked completely in control. Mohamed Salah opened his account for the season and the defensive duo of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson earned praise from fans and experts alike. The one negative from that game was the calf injury suffered by Alisson and as a result, new signing Adrian will be starting in the UEFA Super Cup.

Liverpool still have a chance to win six titles this season after they were denied their first piece of silverware for 2019-20 when they lost to Manchester City in the Community Shield. However, Klopp & Co. are quite motivated and the Super Cup will be a huge confidence booster for the entire squad.

Former Liverpool and Leeds defender Stephen Warnock believes that Liverpool will be favourites going into the game and their style of play can cause major problems for Chelsea.

“I think Liverpool will win. They are the better team and they have more quality in their squad at the moment. The way they play and the way they put pressure on the back line of their oppositions will cause major problems for Chelsea. Chelsea, at the moment, are a young team and they will certainly struggle against the strike force of Liverpool,” Warnock told Hindustan Times.

Chelsea, on the other hand, had a horrible outing at Old Trafford as they were humbled by Manchester United and Frank Lampard’s faith in young players did not yield the desired results. The high pressing game implemented by the Blues left a lot of space for the United forwards to exploit and striker Tammy Abraham came under a lot of fire after a rather lacklustre performance. They were handed another setback ahead of the Super Cup tie as midfielder N’golo Kante picked up an injury.

When asked about Chelsea’s chances, Warnock said that they need to learn from their mistakes against Manchester United and added that the loss will help them get motivated for the match.

“Chelsea will be a lot more motivated after the loss. Their pride will be hurt and a loss like that will teach them about the mistakes that they cannot afford to repeat against Liverpool,” Warnock said.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 16:40 IST