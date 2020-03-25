e-paper
Home / Football / US football star Lloyd calls Tokyo postponement ‘right call’

US football star Lloyd calls Tokyo postponement ‘right call’

Lloyd, a two-time women’s world player of the year and a two-time World Cup winner, scored the goals that delivered gold to the United States in two Olympics.

football Updated: Mar 25, 2020 10:51 IST
AFP
AFP
Los Angeles
File image of Carli Lloyd
File image of Carli Lloyd (AFP)
         

US footballer Carli Lloyd planned to call time on a spectacular career after Tokyo 2020 -- but now that plan is on hold.

The 37-year-old said the decision to push back the Games, originally scheduled to run July 24-August 9, to 2021 was the right one in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is bigger than sport, it’s bigger than an Olympics,” Lloyd said in a television interview after the International Olympic Committee announced the postponement on Tuesday.

“I definitely think it’s the right call.

“Disappointed, but I think for the safety of everybody, it’s definitely the best thing,” she said, adding: “You get another year to prepare for Olympics, time to get better, more fit.”Lloyd, 37, said the restrictions on team training and cancellation of friendlies that came as health authorities imposed social distancing protocols to slow the spread of the virus were actually something of a welcome break for her.

If the Olympic are held 12 months after their original date, Lloyd will be 39 when the tournament starts.

