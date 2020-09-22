e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Vidal completes move to Inter from Barcelona

Vidal completes move to Inter from Barcelona

Vidal played for Inter’s bitter rival Juventus from 2011-15, winning four Serie A titles and the Italian Cup. Inter coach Conte was in charge for the Chilean’s first three seasons at the Bianconeri.

football Updated: Sep 22, 2020 16:20 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Milan
Arturo Vidal
Arturo Vidal (AP)
         

Arturo Vidal has joined Inter Milan, where he will be reunited with coach Antonio Conte.Barcelona said on Tuesday that Inter will pay 1 million euros ($1.1 million) “in variables” for the transfer.

Vidal had a contract at Barcelona until 2021 but was not part of new coach Ronald Koeman’s plans, and the club agreed to let him go.

Vidal played for Inter’s bitter rival Juventus from 2011-15, winning four Serie A titles and the Italian Cup. Inter coach Conte was in charge for the Chilean’s first three seasons at the Bianconeri.

Vidal had been at Barcelona since joining from Bayern Munich in 2018. He was often a starter under Ernesto Valverde and Quique Setién, but Koeman told the 33-year-old midfielder he was surplus to his designs on renewing the squad after the embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Vidal was discarded along with the likes of Ivan Rakitic and Luis Suárez.

The Chilean won two titles with Barcelona: The Spanish league and the Spanish Super Cup. He made 96 appearances, scored 11 times and assisted on 10.

Conte is in his second season in charge at Inter. He led the Nerazzurri to second spot in Serie A, a point behind Juventus, which secured a record-extending ninth successive league title.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

tags
top news
China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till Oct 6 in drugs case
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till Oct 6 in drugs case
Covid-19: PM Modi to meet CMs of 7 worst-hit states on Wednesday
Covid-19: PM Modi to meet CMs of 7 worst-hit states on Wednesday
Sonia, Rahul return to India amid Oppn standoff with govt over farm bills
Sonia, Rahul return to India amid Oppn standoff with govt over farm bills
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Yogi Adityanath holds meet with leading filmmakers over film city project
Yogi Adityanath holds meet with leading filmmakers over film city project
Rajya Sabha passes bill to bring co-op banks under RBI supervision
Rajya Sabha passes bill to bring co-op banks under RBI supervision
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020, RR vs CSKMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In