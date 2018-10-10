Wayne Rooney defends Mourinho over Man Utd’s disappointing run

In the light of Manchester United’s disappointing run in the ongoing Premier League, former player of the club, Wayne Rooney, has defended Coach Jose Mourinho saying that the team needs to raise their game.

Rooney further stated that trainers could also do a better job. but ultimately. it is up to the players to improve their performance.

“It is difficult, it is a difficult situation. The players, the coach...it has been a tough start to the season. I know that Jose is receiving a lot of knocks for a few weeks now but the players need to raise their game,” Marca.com quoted Rooney, as saying.

“The players have to improve, the trainer also could do better but it is down to the players to do it on the pitch,” he added.

Manchester United had a slow start to their season after they failed to register a win in their first four matches of the Premier League. The team, however, broke the streak with a 3-2 victory over New Castle, last week.

They are currently placed at number eight on the points table.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 16:35 IST