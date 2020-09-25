e-paper
Home / Football / West Ham’s Moyes returns second positive COVID-19 test: Report

West Ham’s Moyes returns second positive COVID-19 test: Report

Sep 25, 2020
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v West Ham United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - September 19, 2020. West Ham United manager David Moyes. Pool via REUTERS/Ian Walton/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v West Ham United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - September 19, 2020. West Ham United manager David Moyes. Pool via REUTERS/Ian Walton/File Photo(Pool via REUTERS)
         

David Moyes will not take charge of West Ham United’s Premier League game against Woverhampton Wanderers and the League Cup fourth-round tie against Everton after returning a second positive COVID-19 test, the Times reported. Moyes, as well as players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen, had returned positive tests on Tuesday ahead of West Ham’s League Cup third-round match against Hull City at London Stadium.

The Times said West Ham were hoping for a negative test result on Thursday that would allow Moyes to return for Sunday’s Premier League match against Wolves but the positive test means Alan Irvine will take the reins again.

West Ham did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Moyes could return to the dugout for the Premier League clash against Leicester City on Oct. 4 if he tests negative after his period of isolation, the Times said.

