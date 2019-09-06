What did Cristiano Ronaldo say to rival Hirving Lozano after Juventus-Napoli match?

football

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:12 IST

Juventus and Napoli played out a very entertaining game of football in Turin. Both teams were playing their second game of the season in the Serie A and gave the fans a match to remember. It was Juventus who eventually came out on top in the game as they came out 4-3 winners courtesy a Kalidou Koulibaly own goal in stoppage time.

Early on in the game, Cristiano Ronaldo had put the defending Italian champions 3-0 in front and it looked like the game was beyond Napoli’s reach. But Naples side did not let their fighting spirit die as Kostas Manolas brought them back in the game before Napoli’s record signing Hirving Lozano scored another. Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s strike levelled proceedings but Koulibaly’s own goal in stoppage time gave all three points to Juve.

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo sports leopard print dressing gown in hilarious new advertisement - WATCH VIDEO

Lozano was playing his first match for Napoli after sealing a £37.6 million move in summer to Italy from Dutch side PSV. And he immediately made an impact as he scored a goal against Juventus. Lozano revealed after the game that Ronaldo had come up to him to congratulate him for the goal while welcoming him to Italy.

“After their last goal, he approached me and congratulated me,” he told TUDN as qouted by The Sun. “He welcomed me to Italy.

“It was something very nice, he is a spectacular player, out of this world. It was something very nice.

“I really enjoyed the game because the team played very well and also for playing against great players, not only Cristiano.”

Mexico international Lozano is one of the highly touted young players in the world and has been linked to several big clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea in the past.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo would look to continue his bright start in Italy as he looks to fire Juventus to the domestic title while proving to be a difference in their quest to win the UEFA Champions League.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 15:06 IST