Home / Football / When I needed the most support, he gave me a hand: Neymar on Messi

When I needed the most support, he gave me a hand: Neymar on Messi

Lionel Messi had earlier spoken about how he is still in touch with Neymar and it will be slightly difficult for him to make a return to the club from Paris Saint-Germain.

football Updated: Apr 27, 2020 21:38 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Paris
Barcelona's Neymar and Lionel Messi during training ahead of International Champions Cup.
Barcelona's Neymar and Lionel Messi during training ahead of International Champions Cup.
         

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi has often spoken about the liking he has had for former teammate Neymar and the Brazilian has now revealed how one of the greatest footballers to have played the beautiful game always had his back at the LaLiga club.

“Honestly, it’s difficult, very difficult for me to talk about Messi, because it was very special for me at Barcelona, I say this to everybody,” he told Rede Globo’s Esporte Espetacular.

“At the moment when I needed the most support, the best player in the world arrived and gave me a hand. He said: ‘Come here, I’m here to help you.’“

Messi had earlier spoken about how he is still in touch with Neymar and it will be slightly difficult for him to make a return to the club from Paris Saint-Germain.

“We talk to Neymar often. We still have a WhatsApp group with Luis (Suarez)”, Messi told Argentina’s Radio Metro, as quoted by ESPNFC.

“It’s difficult for him to come back, as he left here, many club members and people do not want him to come back. From a sporting point of view he would be wonderful, but the other view is also understandable. It is a bit difficult,” Messi had said.

