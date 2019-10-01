‘Who knows what will happen,’ Cristiano Ronaldo drops big hint on retirement

football

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:08 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the top players of the world and has been ruling the scoring charts for almost 15 years. However, his years at the top of the game might be winding down with age as he nears his 35th birthday. There is some bad news for the Ronaldo fans as the footballer has dropped his biggest hint regarding his retirement date.

Ronaldo signed a contract with Juventus till 2022 and he has hinted that it could also mean the end of his football career as he looks to focus on his business.

“I still love football. I love to entertain the fans and the people who love Cristiano. It doesn’t matter the age, it’s all about mentality.”

“The last five years I start to enjoy this process of seeing me outside of football, so who knows what will happen in the next year or two?” he said.

“You have to be yourself all the time, but you can always pick up small details and take something from good examples, not only in football but in other sports as well - Formula 1, NBA, golf, UFC, whatever. The best athletes have a similar work ethic,” Ronaldo

“You have to trust in yourself. In football, I have more control. I know what I can do. In business, it’s more difficult, you depend on other people, but I have a good team. It will be a challenge,” he told Sportbible.com.

Ronaldo has flourishing business outside the world of football where he owns a line of underwear, denim, footwear, a fragrance line, a digital agency, restaurants, gyms and hotels.

Ronaldo missed out on the FIFA Awards as Lionel Messi was adjudged the player of the year ahead of him and Virgil van Dijk.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 17:52 IST