e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Wolves share EPL lead after beating Crystal Palace 2-0

Wolves share EPL lead after beating Crystal Palace 2-0

Teenage defender Rayan Ait-Nouri’s first goal for Wolves and Daniel Podence’s other first half effort highlighted their most complete performance in the league.

football Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 12:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Daniel Podence in action.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Daniel Podence in action.(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Wolverhampton earned a share of the English Premier League lead after beating Crystal Palace 2-0.

Teenage defender Rayan Ait-Nouri’s first goal for Wolves and Daniel Podence’s other first half effort highlighted their most complete performance in the league.

Wolves sit third, level on points with Everton and Liverpool, in their best start to a top-flight since 1979.

Palace had a penalty correctly overturned by VAR, and a Michy Batshuayi strike was disallowed for offside but they were well beaten, and Luka Milivojevic was dismissed with four minutes left for a tackle on Joao Moutinho after referee Martin Atkinson’s video review.

Wilfried Zaha struggled to make an impact as Palace missed their own chance to make a mark among the pace-setters.

Ait-Nouri, who joined from Angers in the summer, scored from Cheik Kouyate’s cross with a first-time drive in the 18th minute.

Podence finished Pedro Neto’s cross at the far post in he 27th.

tags
top news
Work, don’t show off: PM Modi mantra for young probationers
Work, don’t show off: PM Modi mantra for young probationers
Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
As Covid-19 cases soar in Delhi, health minister Satyendar Jain lists reasons
As Covid-19 cases soar in Delhi, health minister Satyendar Jain lists reasons
Bihar polls: ‘BJP’s Covid-19 vaccine promise not a poll violation,’ says EC
Bihar polls: ‘BJP’s Covid-19 vaccine promise not a poll violation,’ says EC
‘I steered clear of controversies but…’: PM tears into Cong over Pulwama
‘I steered clear of controversies but…’: PM tears into Cong over Pulwama
Odisha extends Covid-19 lockdown in containment zones till Nov 30
Odisha extends Covid-19 lockdown in containment zones till Nov 30
Bihar Poll Live: UP CM Yogi Adityanath promises development for all
Bihar Poll Live: UP CM Yogi Adityanath promises development for all
At least 26 killed, over 700 injured after earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece
At least 26 killed, over 700 injured after earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In