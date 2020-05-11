e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Zlatan Ibrahimovic expected to return to Italy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic expected to return to Italy

The striker practiced with the men’s and women’s teams and played in a training match because Sweden is not under strict lockdown measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

football Updated: May 11, 2020 17:45 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Washington
Milan's soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic is seen on site while Swedish league team Hammarby IF train at Arsta IP in Stockholm, Sweden April 13, 2020. Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency/via REUTERS/Files
Milan's soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic is seen on site while Swedish league team Hammarby IF train at Arsta IP in Stockholm, Sweden April 13, 2020. Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency/via REUTERS/Files(via REUTERS)
         

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to return to Italy to spend two weeks in quarantine ahead of the potential return of the Serie A season with AC Milan. He leaves behind plenty of questions in his native Sweden. Ibrahimovic has been keeping up his fitness by training with Hammarby.

He bought a nearly 25% stake in the Stockholm-based club last year in his first move into soccer ownership. The striker practiced with the men’s and women’s teams and played in a training match because Sweden is not under strict lockdown measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 38-year-old Ibrahimovic could return to the club as a player in the final years of his career. Milan and most of the other Italian league clubs resumed training on an individual basis last week before full team training restarts next Monday.

tags
top news
‘Either him or us’: Punjab ministers vs chief secretary plays out at Cabinet meet
‘Either him or us’: Punjab ministers vs chief secretary plays out at Cabinet meet
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
India’s recovery rate now at 31.15%, 20,917 people cured of Covid-19
India’s recovery rate now at 31.15%, 20,917 people cured of Covid-19
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
Chinese army inducts armoured all-terrain vehicles that can be airdropped
Chinese army inducts armoured all-terrain vehicles that can be airdropped
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In