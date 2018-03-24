Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Los Angeles Galaxy confirm Major League Soccer move

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the Los Angeles Galaxy confirmed the Swedish star’s move to Major League Soccer on Friday, announcing the deal in a Los Angeles Times advert.

“Dear Los Angeles, you’re welcome,” the enigmatically worded full-page advert read, above Ibrahimovic’s signature and a Los Angeles Galaxy logo.

A photo of Ibrahimovic wearing a Los Angeles Galaxy shirt appeared above a separate story on the front page of the Times’ sports section.

The 36-year-old’s move to MLS had been widely reported on Thursday after Premier League giants Manchester United confirmed the player had been released from his contract.

The Galaxy have not released deals of Ibrahimovic’s transfer but Sports Illustrated have reported that the forward has inked a two-year deal worth $3 million.

Ibrahimovic’s transfer comes after a serious knee injury last year disrupted the end of his stint with Manchester United, who he joined in 2016 from Paris Saint-Germain.

The charismatic goalscorer had not played for United this season since featuring in a 2-2 draw against Burnley on December 26.

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in 46 appearances during a remarkable first season in the Premier League before tearing knee ligaments in a Europa League game last April.