‘For me acting was always a passion…’

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 19:57 IST

Trained dancer and actor Nikki Sharma feels thrilled at finally getting an opportunity to play the lead in her upcoming show. “Coming from an academic background, I had to persuade my mother to let me try auditioning for dance and talent shows that actually made me carve my niche and made me realize that showbiz is what I really enjoy being a part of. Finally, in 2015 my acting break came in a mini-series, ‘Kabhi Aise Geet Gaya Karo’ and then there was no looking back,” she said.

With TV shows like ‘Dahleez,’ ‘Krishnadasi,’ ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ and web series ‘Mind the Malhotras’, Nikki believes be it TV or web, an actor’s job is to live his or her character to its best. “For me acting was never a course. Instead it was my passion and I have learned it all live on sets under big names I was working with. So I enjoy both web and TV and want to be part of projects that have interesting stories to tell,” she said.

With her maternal side in Najeebabad, UP, Nikki is a frequent flyer to the state. “I love my nani’s hometown. It helps unwind me after my exhausting work life. That’s a reason me and my mother visit the place almost every year.”

Talking about her upcoming show, she said, “My show ‘Brahmarakshas’ will bring a unique and compelling narrative inspired by folklores. The show depicts the journey of an ordinary young girl, Kalindi whose life takes interesting twist and turns.”

Other than acting, Nikki plans to pursue her graduation too and complete her studies.