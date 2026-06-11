10 Mattress Brands in India: 2026 Buyer's Guide

In the past decade, the Indian mattress market has changed a lot. It has moved from traditional coir and bonded foam to latex, memory foam, SmartGRID, and multi-zone hybrid constructions. The choices today are extensive. Here is a list of ten brands buyers are considering in 2026.

Whether you wake up with a sore back, are upgrading a guest room, or setting up a new home, this guide introduces ten notable mattress brands and their offerings for Indian sleepers today.

Over the years, shopping for a mattress brand in India has become more complicated, yet more rewarding because of the abundance in choice backed by the ease of research enabling customers to buy their perfect mattress. With many brands competing at various prices, buyers in 2026 have access to materials, technologies, and sleep science that were not available just a few years ago.

SleepyCat is one of India's well-known, direct-to-consumer mattress and sleep solutions brands. The brand focuses on making quality sleep accessible without the premium markups, or the high retail prices. SleepyCat ships across India and offers every standard mattress with a 100-night risk-free trial. This gives you enough time to truly get used to a new sleep surface.

SleepyCat mattresses are ideal for buyers seeking specific support, without the complication or overwhelm. The Hybrid Latex Mattress from SleepyCat features Pinhole Tech Latex on top, allowing continuous airflow, with AirGen™ Memory Foam beneath. This combination offers a firm orthopedic feel while preventing heat buildup that affects many all-foam options. A 5-zone contoured support system targets your head, shoulders, back, hips, and legs individually for balanced support. This makes it particularly suited for those dealing with regular back pain or posture issues. The bamboo zipper cover is anti-bacterial, breathable, and machine washable.

The Latex Ortho provides pure orthopedic support for sleepers who need firm spinal alignment. It uses pinhole tech latex processed to a firm feel, making it ideal for back sleepers and heavier individuals who require a surface that does not sink over time.

SleepyCat mattresses are fully customizable and available in single, double, queen, and king sizes, with various height options. Their pricing is competitive for the ‘zero-compromise’ materials used, and the brand offers no cost EMI options through leading banks.

2. Wakefit Category: Memory Foam, Latex | Trial: 100 Nights | Warranty: 10 Years

Wakefit built its reputation on one straightforward promise: decent sleep shouldn't cost a fortune. Their memory foam range is competitively priced for the quality of materials involved, making them a go-to for urban buyers who want a step up from a basic foam mattress without jumping to premium pricing. The mattresses adapt well to different sleeping positions, and firmness options mean you're not stuck with a one-size-fits-all feel.

3. Duroflex Category: Orthopaedic, Latex, Foam | Trial: 100 nights | Warranty: Up to 10 Years

Duroflex has been making mattresses in India for several decades now. Their Duropedic range focuses on spinal health. If a doctor or physiotherapist has suggested your mattress may be causing back or joint issues, Duroflex is one of the few brands backed by clinical credibility.

The Duropedic line uses zone-based pressure relief, providing extra support where you need it most, including your lower back and hips. It’s a strong choice for those with existing spinal conditions, older individuals, or anyone recovering from an injury who needs a mattress that works in harmony with their body.

4. Sleepwell Category: Foam, Latex, Premium | Trial period: 30 nights | Warranty: Up to 10 Years

Not everyone lives in a city with easy access to mattress delivery services. Sleepwell addresses this problem. With over 5,000 dealer points across India - including tier-2 and tier-3 towns - it’s one of the few brands where you can visit, lie down, and feel the product before buying. This is important for those who prefer not to buy a mattress online.

The range includes everything from affordable foam options to premium memory foam and latex mattresses. You're not just buying a name here. Sleepwell operates 12 manufacturing units and holds ISO certification, ensuring consistent quality. For those who value offline availability and the chance to try before buying, Sleepwell is tough to beat.

5. The Sleep Company Category: SmartGRID Technology | Trial: 100 Nights | Warranty: 10 Years

Most mattresses consist of foam or latex. The Sleep Company took a different route with their SmartGRID - a grid structure that adjusts to your body weight and sleeping position. The grid softens under areas needing comfort, like your shoulders and hips, while remaining firm where you need support, like your lower back.

The major practical advantage is constant airflow, reducing the chance of overheating. If previous foam mattresses felt too warm or left you with pressure point pain, experiencing SmartGRID may be worthwhile. It's priced higher, but for those with specific comfort needs, it can have a noticeable impact.

6. Kurlon Category: Coir, Foam, Spring | Trial period: 30 nights | Warranty: Up to 7 Years

Kurlon is a brand familiar to many Indian households. It has a long-standing presence in the country, especially in smaller towns, and offers everything from traditional coir to modern foam and spring mattresses. If you’re outfitting a guest room, a second home, or just need a reliable, widely available brand at a reasonable price, Kurlon is a practical choice.

While it may not have the cutting-edge materials of newer brands, buyers who value familiarity, easy offline access, and straightforward pricing find it to be dependable.

7. Sunday Mattress Category: Latex, Foam | Trial: 1000 Nights | Warranty: 10 Years

Sunday Mattress focuses on quality over quantity, offering a smaller but carefully selected range. The brand specializes in high-density foams and natural latex, keeping the design simple and the pricing fair.

Sunday appeals to those who have researched and want a thoughtfully made product without unnecessary marketing. Their mattresses are especially known for their durability and consistent support over time.

8. Flo Mattress Category: Memory Foam, Hybrid | Trial: 100 Nights | Warranty: 10 Years

Sharing a bed with someone who has different sleep preferences can be challenging. Flo’s Ergo range addresses this with a dual-sided comfort layer. One side is softer, while the other is firmer, allowing couples to find what works best for each of them. It falls comfortably within the mid-price range, making it practical for households with varying sleep styles.

9. Springtek Category: Memory Foam, Latex, Hybrid | Trial: 101 Nights | Warranty: 5–10 Years

Most mattress brands assume you have a standard bed frame. Springtek doesn’t follow that assumption. If you have a custom-size bed, whether it’s an inherited frame, a built-in platform, or a non-standard size, Springtek can create a mattress to fit. This option is quite rare in India.

In addition to custom sizing, the brand emphasizes natural materials and eco-friendly manufacturing, appealing to an increasing number of buyers. You can choose from memory foam, latex, or hybrid options.

10. Sleepyhead Category: Foam, Latex | Trial: 100 Nights | Warranty: 7-10 Years

Setting up your first apartment or home usually means making a lot of purchases at once, and the mattress often gets squeezed by budget constraints. Sleepyhead is designed with that scenario in mind - well-made, good-looking mattresses at prices that don't require compromise on everything else. The brand appeals particularly to young professionals and first-time buyers who want something that looks modern, sleeps comfortably, and doesn't drain the account.

How to Choose the Right Mattress for You With so many options available, the right mattress ultimately comes down to four factors:

Sleeping position: Back sleepers benefit from medium-firm support. Side sleepers need slightly softer surfaces to cushion hips and shoulders. Stomach sleepers typically require firmer support to prevent spinal curvature.

Body weight: Heavier individuals (above 80 kg) should opt for 8-inch mattresses with high-density support cores to avoid premature sagging.

Material preference: Latex offers natural bounce and breathability. Memory foam provides pressure relief and body-contouring. Hybrid constructions combine the benefits of both.

Trial and warranty: Always choose a brand offering a minimum 100-night trial. Your body takes time to adapt to a new sleep surface. A 10-year warranty is the benchmark for quality products.

Final Thoughts The Indian mattress market in 2026 offers genuine quality solutions at multiple price points.. Whether you are drawn to the back and orthopedic support of the SleepyCat's Hybrid Latex, the clinical backing of Duroflex, the wide reach of Sleepwell, or the technology curiosity of The Sleep Company's SmartGRID, there is a mattress designed for your specific body and sleep style.

Resist the urge to choose based on discounts alone. A mattress is a long-term investment in your health. Take advantage of trial periods, read verified reviews, and make sure the brand you choose backs their product with a meaningful warranty. Your spine will thank you for the care you take today.

Explore SleepyCat's full range of mattresses at sleepycat.in Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!