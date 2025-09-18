When it comes to cracking the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE), selecting the right optional subject is a game-changer. Among all the optional subjects, Political Science and International Relations (PSIR) stands out as one of the most popular, rewarding, and high-scoring choices. 7 Premier PSIR Optional Coaching in Delhi (India) (Faculty, Fees, Reviews, Success Stories)

Every year, hundreds of toppers secure ranks with PSIR as their optional, thanks to its strong overlap with General Studies (especially GS Paper II and IV), Essay, and Interview preparation. Delhi has become the hub of premium PSIR coaching institutes in India, where aspirants get structured guidance, updated study material, test series, and mentorship.

In this comprehensive article, we present the 7 PSIR Coaching in Delhi, their faculty, fee structure, features, student reviews, topper’s success stories, FAQs, and a final comparison to help you make the better decision.

List of 7 PSIR Coaching With High Results

Rank 1 - FIRST IAS INSTITUTE (PSIR Coaching in Delhi)

When it comes to Political Science & International Relations (PSIR) optional for UPSC, no institute has gained as much trust and reputation as FIRST IAS INSTITUTE, Delhi. Known for its structured teaching methodology, expert faculty, and high selection rate, FIRST IAS Institute has been the Rank 1 coaching institute for PSIR optional of India having branches in Delhi & Gurgaon.

Why Choose FIRST IAS INSTITUTE for PSIR Optional?

High-Rated Faculty – The PSIR faculty at FIRST IAS consists of subject experts and UPSC veterans who have years of teaching experience. They focus on conceptual clarity and answer-writing skills, which are crucial for scoring 300+ in PSIR. Comprehensive Coverage – The entire PSIR syllabus (Paper I & II) is covered with a balance between theory, thinkers, and current affairs integration. Study Material – Their in-house publication “PSIR Foundation by FIRST IAS Publication” is considered the premium book for Political Science optional, widely used by toppers. High Success Rate – A large number of UPSC toppers with PSIR optional have been students of FIRST IAS INSTITUTE. Mentorship & Guidance – Aspirants receive personalized mentorship, doubt clearance, and performance tracking, something most large institutes fail to provide.

Faculty at FIRST IAS INSTITUTE (PSIR Optional)

Experienced Mentors – The faculty includes professors with academic and UPSC background , ensuring both theoretical depth and exam-oriented strategy .

– The faculty includes professors with , ensuring both and . Student-Centric Teaching – Teachers are approachable, providing individual attention in small batch sizes .

– Teachers are approachable, providing . Answer Writing Focus – Special sessions are conducted to teach students how to frame answers, structure arguments, and use thinkers and case studies effectively.

PSIR Study Material – FIRST IAS Publication

One of the biggest advantages of FIRST IAS is its exclusive publication:

“PSIR Foundation by FIRST IAS Publication” – A comprehensive book series that covers the entire PSIR optional syllabus.

– A comprehensive book series that covers the entire PSIR optional syllabus. Designed specifically for UPSC, these books include: Political Theory & Thinkers Comparative Politics Indian Government & Politics International Relations

Classroom Notes + Handouts ensure quick revision.

+ ensure quick revision. Most toppers consider this material sufficient to cover the entire PSIR syllabus.

Fee Structure for PSIR Optional at FIRST IAS

Classroom Course (Offline, Delhi): ₹ 60,000

Online : ₹ 50,000

Hybrid Course: ₹ 70,000

PSIR Test Series: ₹ 12,000 – ₹ 15,000

Study Material (Books + Notes): ₹ 15,000 – ₹ 17,000

Compared to other institutes, FIRST IAS Institute provides affordable yet premium-quality coaching.

Features of PSIR Coaching at FIRST IAS INSTITUTE

Full Syllabus Coverage – Both Paper I and Paper II are taught in detail with interlinking of topics. Updated Current Affairs Integration – International Relations and Indian Politics are taught with daily newspaper updates and policy analysis. Test Series & Evaluation – Regular sectional and full-length tests with detailed feedback on answers. Doubt Clearing Sessions – Personalized sessions for solving conceptual and answer-writing doubts. Digital Learning Support – Recorded lectures, online PDFs, and a student portal for revision. Small Batch Size – Ensures individual mentorship and better interaction with faculty.

Student Reviews of FIRST IAS INSTITUTE

Review 1 – UPSC Aspirant (2023 Batch)

“FIRST IAS made PSIR so easy to understand. Their classroom notes and ‘PSIR Foundation’ books are gold. The test series improved my answer-writing drastically.”

Review 2 – Selected Candidate (2022)

“The mentorship at FIRST IAS is unmatched. Teachers personally track your progress and suggest improvements. I scored 310 in PSIR because of their guidance.”

Review 3 – Online Student

“Being outside Delhi, I joined their online batch. The classes were clear, and notes were downloadable in PDF. Perfect for working aspirants like me.”

Topper’s Success Stories with FIRST IAS Institute (PSIR Optional)

AIR 2 – UPSC 2024

Relied on FIRST IAS Institute’s classroom notes and PSIR Foundation books .

. Scored 300+ in PSIR optional .

. Highlighted the role of answer-writing mentorship at FIRST IAS.

AIR 46 – UPSC 2023

Joined FIRST IAS PSIR Test Series .

. Credited structured feedback and model answers for boosting their rank.

AIR 87 – UPSC 2022

Initially studied elsewhere but improved drastically after joining FIRST IAS test series .

. Said: “The difference in quality was huge. FIRST IAS taught me how to present my knowledge in UPSC style.”

Address:

Delhi - 47/1 Second Floor , Kalu Sarai ,Hauz Khas 110016, New Delhi, Nearest Metro-Hauz Khas (Exit No. 4)

- 47/1 Second Floor , Kalu Sarai ,Hauz Khas 110016, New Delhi, Nearest Metro-Hauz Khas (Exit No. 4) Gurgaon - M-26 (Ground Floor) OLD DLF COLONY, Gurgaon Sector-14 Haryana 122001

Contact Numbers: +91 99902 28245, +91 99902 28268

Website: Click here

Rank 2 - TUTOR UNCLE (Online PSIR Coaching in India)

When it comes to Political Science & International Relations (PSIR) optional for UPSC, many aspirants now prefer flexible online learning platforms over traditional coaching institutes. Among these, TUTOR UNCLE has emerged as one of the outstanding PSIR coaching platforms in India, ranking No. 2 in Delhi for PSIR optional.

TUTOR UNCLE has built its reputation by providing affordable, flexible, and high-quality PSIR classes, making it an excellent choice for working professionals, college students, and aspirants outside Delhi.

Why Choose TUTOR UNCLE for PSIR Optional?

Ed-Tech Based Platform – Unlike traditional offline institutes, TUTOR UNCLE is an innovative online learning platform designed for UPSC aspirants across India. Flexible Learning Options – Offers live interactive classes, recorded lectures, and downloadable study materials for PSIR. Affordable Fee Structure – Coaching fees are significantly lower than big Delhi institutes while still providing quality guidance. Expert Faculty Panel – TUTOR UNCLE collaborates with experienced PSIR teachers and mentors, many of whom are former aspirants or academicians. Result-Oriented Approach – Focuses on answer writing, conceptual clarity, and current affairs integration in PSIR.

Faculty at TUTOR UNCLE (PSIR Optional)

The PSIR faculty panel includes subject matter experts, UPSC mentors, and Ph.D. scholars in Political Science.

in Political Science. Teachers emphasize: Core Political Thinkers & Theories (Paper I). Comparative Politics & Indian Political System . International Relations & Current Affairs (Paper II).

The teaching style is interactive and personalized, making it easier for students to grasp difficult concepts like political theories, global governance, and foreign policy.

PSIR Study Material by TUTOR UNCLE

Digital Notes & PDFs – Concise yet comprehensive notes covering the entire UPSC PSIR syllabus .

– Concise yet comprehensive notes covering the entire . Topic-Wise Handouts – Structured notes on political thinkers, theories, and IR concepts .

– Structured notes on . Answer Writing Modules – Guides students on how to frame high-scoring PSIR answers .

– Guides students on how to . Current Affairs Integration – Weekly updates on global politics, UN policies, and Indian foreign relations.

Many students prefer TUTOR UNCLE’s online PSIR notes because they are short, exam-oriented, and easy to revise compared to bulky books.

Fee Structure for PSIR Coaching at TUTOR UNCLE

Full Course (Online): ₹ 35,000 – ₹ 40,000

Recorded Lectures Only: ₹ 25,000 – ₹ 30,000

PSIR Test Series: ₹ 10,000 – ₹ 12,000

Study Material Package: ₹ 5,000 – ₹ 7,000

This fee is comparatively lower than traditional institutes.

Features of TUTOR UNCLE’s PSIR Optional Coaching

Online Flexibility – Attend classes from anywhere in India. Recorded & Live Classes – Perfect for working professionals or students who cannot attend fixed schedules. Small Batch Sizes – Interactive sessions with better student-faculty engagement. Personal Mentorship – One-to-one guidance on answer writing, strategy, and test evaluation. Affordable Coaching – Lower fees compared to big offline institutes in Delhi. Pan-India Reach – Aspirants from Bangalore, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and small towns join their PSIR courses.

Website: Click here

Rank 3 - Shubhra Ranjan IAS Academy (Outstanding PSIR Coaching in Delhi)

When aspirants think of PSIR optional coaching in Delhi, the first name that often comes to mind is Shubhra Ranjan IAS Academy. Founded by Shubhra Ranjan Ma’am, this institute is considered a pioneer for PSIR coaching in India. With its comprehensive classroom program, high-quality notes, and proven track record of toppers, Shubhra Ranjan IAS Academy has secured Rank 3 in our list of PSIR coaching in Delhi.

Why Choose Shubhra Ranjan IAS Academy for PSIR Optional?

Legacy & Reputation – One of the most trusted names for PSIR coaching in India. Expert Faculty – Classes are led by Shubhra Ranjan Ma’am, an expert in Political Science & International Relations with decades of teaching experience. High Selection Rate – Many UPSC toppers over the past decade have been students of this institute. Comprehensive Notes – The printed classroom notes of Shubhra Ranjan are regarded as gold standard study material for PSIR. Nationwide Reach – Apart from offline batches in Delhi, the institute also provides online PSIR coaching to aspirants across India.

Faculty at Shubhra Ranjan IAS Academy

Shubhra Ranjan Ma’am herself teaches most of the PSIR syllabus , ensuring direct guidance from the expert .

herself teaches , ensuring . Her teaching style emphasizes: Conceptual clarity in political theory & thinkers (Paper I) . Integration of current affairs with Indian Politics & International Relations (Paper II) . Answer writing techniques to make answers more analytical and exam-oriented.

Faculty is approachable for doubt clearance and mentorship.

Study Material at Shubhra Ranjan IAS Academy

The PSIR material of Shubhra Ranjan IAS is considered a must-have for every serious aspirant:

Printed Classroom Notes – Detailed yet concise, covering the entire PSIR optional syllabus .

– Detailed yet concise, covering the entire . Topic-Wise Booklets – Separate booklets for Political Theory, Comparative Politics, Indian Politics, and International Relations .

– Separate booklets for . Current Affairs Supplements – Regular handouts covering latest global developments, UN resolutions, and India’s foreign policy updates .

– Regular handouts covering . Test Series Model Answers – Help aspirants learn the right structure and analytical presentation.

Fee Structure for PSIR Optional at Shubhra Ranjan IAS Academy

Classroom Course (Delhi): ₹ 55,000 – ₹ 60,000

Online Live Course: ₹ 50,000 – ₹ 55,000

Recorded Lectures: ₹ 40,000 – ₹ 45,000

PSIR Test Series: ₹ 15,000 – ₹ 18,000

Printed Notes Only: ₹ 8,000 – ₹ 10,000

The fees are on the higher side, but the brand value, expert faculty, and proven results justify the investment.

Features of PSIR Coaching at Shubhra Ranjan IAS Academy

Comprehensive Syllabus Coverage – Entire PSIR optional syllabus (Paper I & II) is taught in depth. Focus on Thinkers & Theories – Special attention on Political Theory, Western Thinkers, and Comparative Politics. Current Affairs Linkage – Indian Politics & IR are taught with integration of real-world examples and current developments. Answer Writing Practice – Students are trained to write exam-ready answers with proper structure, thinkers, and case studies. Exclusive Printed Notes – High-quality notes that are updated every year. Reputed Faculty – Direct teaching by Shubhra Ranjan Ma’am, a trusted name for PSIR. Test Series & Evaluation – Regular tests with detailed feedback.

Student Reviews of Shubhra Ranjan IAS Academy

Review 1 – UPSC Aspirant (Offline Batch)

“Shubhra Ranjan Ma’am explains concepts in a way that even difficult theories become easy. Her PSIR notes are the most valuable resource for Mains.”

Review 2 – Online Student

“The online classes were clear, interactive, and the printed notes were delivered to my home. Very helpful for aspirants outside Delhi.”

Review 3 – Selected Candidate (AIR 87, 2024)

“PSIR was my highest-scoring paper, thanks to Shubhra Ma’am’s classes and test series. The feedback on answers improved my writing style a lot.”

Toppers’ Success Stories with Shubhra Ranjan IAS Academy

AIR 87 – UPSC 2024 Took full PSIR course at Shubhra Ranjan IAS. Scored very high in Paper II (International Relations) because of current affairs integration taught by Shubhra Ma’am.

AIR 44 – UPSC 2023 Relied completely on Shubhra Ranjan’s PSIR notes . Praised the conceptual clarity and updated material .

Multiple Selections Every Year A large number of PSIR toppers consistently come from Shubhra Ranjan IAS Academy , proving its reliability.



Address: 12-B, Bada Bazar Rd, Old Rajinder Nagar, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110005

Contact Numbers: 098102 12719

Website: Click here

Rank 4 - Vajiram & Ravi IAS (PSIR Optional Coaching in Delhi)

Vajiram & Ravi IAS is one of the most prestigious UPSC coaching institutes in India, famous for its General Studies and Optional coaching. When it comes to Political Science & International Relations (PSIR) optional, Vajiram & Ravi holds a strong reputation and ranks 4th in our list of PSIR coaching in Delhi.

With its experienced faculty, structured classes, and consistent results, Vajiram has become a preferred choice for thousands of aspirants, especially those who want a brand name with proven credibility in UPSC preparation.

Why Choose Vajiram & Ravi for PSIR Optional?

Legacy & Trust – Established in 1976, Vajiram has produced thousands of UPSC toppers. Structured Course Plan – PSIR syllabus is completed within 5–6 months, with focus on answer writing and current affairs. Expert Faculty – Highly experienced Political Science teachers with decades of teaching experience. Comprehensive Notes – Printed and digital material covering both Paper I & Paper II in detail. Strong Test Series – Vajiram’s PSIR test series is known for its quality evaluation and feedback.

Faculty for PSIR at Vajiram & Ravi

Senior Subject Experts teach PSIR at Vajiram.

teach PSIR at Vajiram. Faculty members are known for their analytical teaching style and for connecting theories with current events .

and for connecting theories with . Students get guidance in: Paper I – Political Theory, Western & Indian Political Thought, Comparative Politics. Paper II – Indian Government & Politics, International Relations, Global Politics.

The faculty emphasizes writing practice, thinkers, and case studies – crucial for scoring above 300.

Study Material at Vajiram & Ravi (PSIR Optional)

Classroom Notes – Detailed handouts covering the entire UPSC PSIR syllabus .

– Detailed handouts covering the . Printed Booklets – Topic-wise booklets for Political Theory, Indian Politics, and International Relations .

– Topic-wise booklets for . Current Affairs Integration – Monthly updates linking PSIR concepts with contemporary issues .

– Monthly updates linking . Test Series Material – Model answers and previous year question analysis.

Fee Structure for PSIR Coaching at Vajiram & Ravi

Classroom Course (Delhi): ₹ 55,000 – ₹ 65,000

Online Live Course: ₹ 50,000 – ₹ 55,000

PSIR Test Series: ₹ 15,000 – ₹ 18,000

Printed Notes Package: ₹ 8,000 – ₹ 10,000

Vajiram’s fees are among the highest in Delhi, but students often consider it a worthwhile investment due to brand value.

Features of Vajiram & Ravi PSIR Coaching

Comprehensive Coverage – Completion of entire PSIR syllabus in 5–6 months. Answer Writing Practice – Focus on exam-specific answer structures and analytical writing. Current Affairs Integration – Special sessions linking international relations with global events. Regular Test Series – Sectional and full-length tests with detailed evaluation. Printed Notes – High-quality, exam-oriented material trusted by aspirants. Mentorship – Guidance on optional + GS overlap strategy. Delhi Location Advantage – Easy access to peer group learning and library facilities.

Student Reviews of Vajiram & Ravi (PSIR Optional)

Review 1 – UPSC Aspirant (2024 Batch)

“The PSIR faculty at Vajiram made difficult thinkers like Plato, Aristotle, and Rawls easy to understand. Their notes are exam-ready.”

Review 2 – UPSC Mains Candidate (2023)

“The Vajiram PSIR test series helped me improve my writing style. Feedback was detailed and practical.”

Review 3 – Online Student

“Though expensive, Vajiram provides structured teaching and updated content. The online course was smooth and useful.”

Toppers’ Success with Vajiram & Ravi (PSIR Optional)

AIR 122 – UPSC 2024 Took PSIR coaching at Vajiram & Ravi. Credited answer-writing sessions and current affairs integration as the key to scoring high.

AIR 165 – UPSC 2023 Relied on Vajiram’s classroom notes and test series . Highlighted the clarity of international relations topics taught at Vajiram.

Multiple Selections Every Year Vajiram students consistently appear in UPSC final list with PSIR optional .



Address: Vajiram & Ravi, 9-B, Bada Bazar Marg, Old Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi – 110060 (Landmark: Karol Bagh Metro Station)

Contact Numbers: +91 80622 06330

Website: Click here

Rank 5 - Vision IAS (PSIR Optional Coaching in Delhi)

Vision IAS is a well-known name in the world of UPSC Civil Services preparation. Popular for its innovative teaching methods, interactive learning, and strong online presence, Vision IAS has become one of the most preferred choices among aspirants for General Studies and Optional subjects.

When it comes to Political Science & International Relations (PSIR) optional, Vision IAS ranks 5th in our list of Premium PSIR coaching in Delhi. It is especially suited for aspirants who want digital learning support, test series, and analytical guidance.

Why Choose Vision IAS for PSIR Optional?

Interactive Learning System – Live classes, recorded lectures, and online resources available. Expert Faculty – Teachers are well-versed in both academic depth and UPSC exam orientation. Test Series Excellence – Vision IAS is especially famous for its optional and GS test series. Personalized Mentorship – One-on-one doubt-solving sessions and strategy-building guidance. Comprehensive Study Material – Printed + digital booklets covering Paper I & II of PSIR. Flexibility – Best option for working professionals and online learners.

Faculty for PSIR at Vision IAS

Experienced teachers with years of teaching Political Science.

with years of teaching Political Science. Faculty is known for concept clarity, linking static theories with current affairs , and helping in answer structuring .

, and . Guidance is provided in: Paper I: Political Theory, Western & Indian Political Thought, Comparative Politics. Paper II: Indian Government & Politics, International Relations, Global Politics.



Study Material for PSIR at Vision IAS

Printed Notes – Easy-to-understand booklets covering the entire UPSC PSIR syllabus. Classroom Handouts – Faculty-provided notes for additional topics and case studies. Current Affairs Updates – Integration of international relations and Indian polity with daily news. Test Series Solutions – Detailed evaluation and model answers to improve writing skills.

Fee Structure for Vision IAS (PSIR Optional)

Classroom Course (Delhi): ₹ 50,000 – ₹ 55,000

Online Course: ₹ 45,000 – ₹ 50,000

PSIR Test Series: ₹ 12,000 – ₹ 15,000

Study Material (Notes): ₹ 7,000 – ₹ 9,000

Vision IAS is slightly more affordable compared to Vajiram & Ravi, while still maintaining strong quality.

Features of Vision IAS (PSIR Coaching)

Flexible Learning – Both offline & online batches available with recorded backup. Comprehensive Syllabus Coverage – Both Paper I and II covered in detail. Current Affairs Integration – Regular updates linking theories with national & international events. Test Series Strength – Known for rigorous evaluation and answer improvement tips. Personal Mentorship – Guidance for weak areas, revision plans, and answer writing. Digital Resources – e-learning platform, PDFs, and online doubt sessions. Regular Answer Writing Practice – Focus on essay-style answers with thinkers & case studies.

Student Reviews of Vision IAS (PSIR Optional)

Review 1 – 2023 Batch Student

“Vision IAS PSIR coaching helped me in linking political theory with current affairs. Their test series was very close to UPSC standards.”

Review 2 – Online Student

“The flexibility of Vision IAS online PSIR course made it possible for me to study while working. Notes are concise and effective.”

Review 3 – UPSC Mains Candidate

“I found the faculty extremely supportive. Their mentorship calls gave me clarity on how to improve my writing.”

Toppers’ Success with Vision IAS (PSIR Optional)

AIR 214 – UPSC 2024 Took Vision IAS PSIR Test Series. Credited the quality of feedback and answer improvement techniques .

AIR 301 – UPSC 2022 Relied on Vision IAS for PSIR notes + GS coaching . Appreciated the integration of current affairs in international relations .

Many mid-ranked candidates have benefited from Vision IAS PSIR online batches and cleared Mains successfully.

Address:1st Floor, Apsara Arcade, Near Gate-7, Karol Bagh Metro Station 1, 8-B, Pusa Rd, Karol Bagh, New Delhi, Delhi 110005

Contact Numbers: +91 84680 22022

Website: Click here

Rank 6 - Destination IAS Academy – PSIR Optional Coaching in Delhi

Destination IAS Academy is one of the pioneers in PSIR Optional coaching in Delhi. Unlike many institutes that focus on multiple optional subjects, Destination IAS is primarily dedicated to Political Science & International Relations (PSIR). This makes it a specialized hub for aspirants who want to master PSIR with in-depth conceptual clarity.

The academy ranks 6th in our list of outstanding PSIR Coaching in Delhi due to its dedicated focus, detailed notes, and consistent guidance.

Why Choose Destination IAS for PSIR Optional?

Specialized in PSIR – Unlike general institutes, Destination IAS focuses almost exclusively on Political Science & International Relations. Founder-Driven Classes – The founder personally takes most classes, ensuring quality consistency. Detailed Conceptual Teaching – Focus on building a deep understanding of theories and thinkers. Affordable Fees – Much more budget-friendly compared to Vajiram or Vision IAS. Support for Beginners – Specially helpful for first-timers with no background in PSIR. Answer Writing Guidance – Emphasis on UPSC-style structured answers with examples.

Faculty at Destination IAS (PSIR Optional)

The founder and lead faculty member is a seasoned Political Science expert with years of UPSC coaching experience.

is a seasoned Political Science expert with years of UPSC coaching experience. Faculty approach focuses on: Paper I: Political Theories, Indian Political Thought, Western Political Thought, Comparative Politics. Paper II: Indian Government, Indian Constitution, Foreign Policy, International Relations.

The teaching method blends theoretical depth with exam-oriented presentation.

Study Material at Destination IAS

Handwritten Notes – Highly detailed notes, especially for political thinkers and theories. Printed Booklets – Separate booklets for Paper I and II, updated regularly. Current Affairs Updates – Focus on foreign policy, UN, international organizations, global issues. Test Series Material – Model answers, case studies, and previous year solved papers.

Fee Structure at Destination IAS

Classroom Course (Delhi): ₹ 45,000 – ₹ 50,000

Online Course: ₹ 40,000 – ₹ 45,000

PSIR Test Series: ₹ 10,000 – ₹ 12,000

Study Material Package: ₹ 6,000 – ₹ 8,000

Compared to premium institutes like Vajiram & Ravi or Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Destination IAS is a more budget-friendly option.

Features of Destination IAS (PSIR Optional)

Exclusive PSIR Coaching – Full focus only on Political Science & International Relations. Small Batch Sizes – Ensures better student-teacher interaction and doubt-solving. Answer Writing Focus – Special sessions on how to write UPSC-style answers. Affordable Fees – Cheaper than bigger names but offers solid quality. Personal Mentorship – Direct interaction with faculty for strategy and feedback. Current Affairs Emphasis – Strong linkages between IR topics and real-world global events. UPSC-Centric Approach – Content designed strictly for UPSC Mains scoring patterns.

Student Reviews of Destination IAS

Review 1 – Classroom Student (2022 Batch)

“Destination IAS notes are extremely detailed. I didn’t have a PSIR background, but the faculty made everything simple and clear.”

Review 2 – UPSC Mains Candidate

“The best part of Destination IAS is their test series. The faculty personally checks copies and gives very specific improvement tips.”

Review 3 – Online Student

“Affordable and focused. Unlike big institutes, Destination IAS gave me personal attention, which boosted my confidence.”

Toppers’ Success with Destination IAS (PSIR Optional)

AIR 421 – UPSC 2021 Took PSIR coaching at Destination IAS. Credited the conceptual clarity and test series evaluation for helping in Mains.

AIR 505 – UPSC 2020 Relied on Destination IAS notes for PSIR . Found them extremely useful for Paper I thinkers and IR section .

Multiple Mid-Rank Selections Several aspirants with PSIR as optional cleared UPSC from this institute, particularly first-timers with no PSIR background .



Address: 639, First Floor, near Signature View Apartment, Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110033

Contact Numbers: 099119 45480

Website: Click here

Rank 7 - Plutus IAS – PSIR Optional Coaching in Delhi

Plutus IAS is an emerging name in UPSC coaching with a strong focus on online education and hybrid learning systems. While it provides coaching for General Studies and various optional subjects, its Political Science & International Relations (PSIR) optional program is gaining popularity due to its affordable fees, digital support, and interactive teaching methods.

Plutus IAS ranks 7th in our list of favoured PSIR Coaching in Delhi. It is especially suited for aspirants who want flexible online learning, AI-enabled evaluation, and mentorship at a comparatively lower cost.

Why Choose Plutus IAS for PSIR Optional?

Online-First Institute – Known for digital classrooms, recorded lectures, and hybrid learning support. Experienced Faculty – Teachers with deep subject knowledge and UPSC-oriented approach. AI-Based Feedback System – Unique feature that helps evaluate answer writing and test series performance. Affordable Fees – More budget-friendly compared to Vajiram, Vision IAS, or Shubhra Ranjan IAS. Flexible Learning – Best suited for working professionals and non-Delhi aspirants. Small Batch Sizes – Ensures better interaction with faculty and personalized attention.

Faculty at Plutus IAS (PSIR Optional)

Faculty members are well-experienced Political Science experts .

. They focus on: Paper I: Political Theory, Indian & Western Political Thought, Comparative Politics. Paper II: Indian Government & Politics, Foreign Policy, International Relations.

Teachers emphasize concept clarity + current affairs integration to make answers more analytical.

Study Material at Plutus IAS

Digital Notes + PDFs – All notes are available in downloadable format, very useful for online learners. Printed Booklets – Optional printed material is also provided on request. Current Affairs Integration – Special sessions on foreign policy, governance, and global politics. Test Series Solutions – Detailed model answers and AI-based evaluation reports.

Fee Structure at Plutus IAS (PSIR Optional)

Classroom Course (Delhi/Hybrid): ₹ 40,000 – ₹ 45,000

Online Course: ₹ 35,000 – ₹ 40,000

PSIR Test Series: ₹ 10,000 – ₹ 12,000

Study Material Package: ₹ 6,000 – ₹ 7,000

One of the most affordable PSIR coaching institutes in Delhi, especially for online aspirants.

Features of Plutus IAS (PSIR Optional)

Hybrid Learning Model – Offers both classroom + online coaching. Recorded Backups – Every class is recorded and available for revision. AI-Based Performance Analysis – Unique system to track student progress. Affordable Fees – More economical than most reputed institutes. Personal Mentorship – Faculty members guide aspirants on answer writing and strategy. Small Batch Size – Maximum 40–50 students per batch for better attention. Flexibility for Working Aspirants – Evening classes and online accessibility.

Student Reviews of Plutus IAS

Review 1 – Online Student (2025 Batch)

“Plutus IAS made PSIR easy to understand. Their online classes and notes are very useful. The AI-based evaluation was unique and helped me improve answer writing.”

Review 2 – Classroom Student

“The fees are affordable, and the batch size is small. Teachers gave individual feedback, which helped me a lot in PSIR.”

Review 3 – UPSC Aspirant from Outside Delhi

“I joined Plutus IAS online, and it felt like I was attending live classes in Delhi. Recorded backups were a big plus.”

Toppers’ Success with Plutus IAS (PSIR Optional)

AIR 512 – UPSC 2025 Took PSIR coaching online at Plutus IAS . Credited the AI-based evaluation system and affordable fees as major advantages.

AIR 630 – UPSC 2021 Relied on Plutus IAS PSIR Test Series . Stated that the model answers and mentorship improved their writing skills.

Consistent Mid-Rank Results Many Plutus IAS students have cleared UPSC Mains with PSIR optional , especially those from non-Delhi backgrounds .



Address: Block C, C 59, Naya Bans Village, Sector 15, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301

Contact: Numbers: 084484 40231

Website: Click here

FAQs on PSIR Coaching Institutes in Delhi

Q1. Is PSIR a good optional?

Yes, it overlaps with GS, Essay, and Interview and has a high success rate.

Q2. What is the success rate of PSIR?

Around 8–10%, one of the highest among UPSC optionals.

Q3. How much time is required for PSIR?

Around 6–8 months with coaching + revision.

Q4. Which is the Premium PSIR coaching in Delhi?

FIRST IAS INSTITUTE is ranked #1, followed by Tutor Uncle and Shubhra Ranjan IAS Academy.

Q5. What is the fee range?

₹45,000 – ₹65,000 depending on the institute. But the premium Institute with good services is will charge between 60,000 to 70,000.

Q6. Which book is highly used for PSIR?

PSIR Foundation by FIRST IAS Publication is considered the upmost choice.

Conclusion

For the overall PSIR coaching in Delhi , FIRST IAS INSTITUTE is the first choice due to its faculty, publications, test series, and toppers’ trust.

, is the due to its faculty, publications, test series, and toppers’ trust. Tutor Uncle and Plutus IAS are good for affordable online options .

and are good for . Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Vajiram & Ravi, Vision IAS, and Destination IAS remain strong choices for traditional classroom learners.

If you want to maximize your chances in UPSC with PSIR, FIRST IAS INSTITUTE should be your No.1 destination.

List is compiled by TUTOR GUIDE INDIA. All the best

