AAP leader Anurag Dhanda alleges LPG shortage in Haryana, targets BJP govt

Anurag Dhanda on Thursday alleged that several parts of Haryana are facing a shortage of LPG cylinders and accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state of failing to manage the supply. Anurag Dhanda addresses the media over alleged LPG shortage in Haryana.

Addressing reporters, Dhanda claimed that long queues had formed outside gas agencies in several cities and towns, with many consumers waiting for hours to obtain cylinders.

He said districts such as Panipat, Karnal and Hisar had witnessed particularly long waiting times, with some people reportedly standing in queues for up to seven to nine hours.

According to the AAP leader, supply disruptions have also led to complaints of black marketing in some areas.

Dhanda alleged that commercial LPG cylinders were being sold at prices significantly higher than their official rates in certain districts, while domestic cylinders were also reportedly being sold above the standard price.

He further claimed that the shortage has affected small businesses such as hotels, roadside eateries and tea stalls that rely on LPG for daily operations.

The AAP leader said that in some areas residents were forced to turn to alternative cooking methods due to the shortage.

He urged the Centre and the Haryana government to increase LPG supplies, ensure adequate stock at gas agencies and take strict action against alleged black marketing.

Dhanda said his party would continue to raise the issue until relief was provided to consumers.

However, the Centre rejected concerns about a large-scale fuel shortage and said the country’s energy supplies remain stable despite tensions in West Asia. Government officials said India’s crude oil supply remains secure, with access to around 5.5 million barrels per day, adding that current procurement arrangements provide sufficient volumes to meet domestic demand.

Officials also said the government has asked refineries to maximise LPG production and appealed to consumers not to panic while booking cylinders. They added that domestic LPG delivery cycles remain largely normal and that supply is being prioritised for households to ensure stability.