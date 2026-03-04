AAP MP Ashok Mittal Urges Citizens to Dedicate Holi to Martyrs

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal has urged citizens to dedicate this year’s Holi celebrations to the memory of fallen soldiers, calling on people across the country to honour martyrs with a symbolic gesture. Ashok Mittal appeals for a nationwide tribute to martyrs ahead of Holi celebrations.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mittal said that every festival celebrated in free India is made possible by the sacrifices of soldiers who laid down their lives defending the nation. “The colours we celebrate with, the joy we share, and the freedom we enjoy are built on the foundation of their sacrifice,” he said.

Appealing to people to mark the festival with a special pledge, Mittal said that while celebrating Holi, citizens should throw a fistful of red gulal into the sky as a symbolic tribute to martyrs. “It should be a gesture of respect and gratitude towards those who gave their all so that we can live safely and celebrate freely,” he said.

The MP described the appeal as not merely emotional, but a nationwide message rooted in collective sentiment and responsibility. “Colours are not just about celebration; they are also about duty. If every home, every city, and every street joins this small pledge, it can become not just a tribute but a people’s movement,” he said.

Mittal made a special appeal to the people of Punjab, stating that the state has a deep legacy of bravery and sacrifice. “Punjab’s soil has produced countless brave sons of the nation. This Holi, one colour must be dedicated to the martyrs who stood at the borders to secure our future,” he said.

Referring to the party’s ideology, he added that AAP has always placed national interest, honesty and public service above all else, and that honouring martyrs must go beyond words to reflect genuine commitment and respect.

Urging citizens to join the #EkMutthiGulaal campaign, Mittal said it was more than just a hashtag — “it is an emotion, for the nation and with the nation.” Extending Holi greetings, he said the festival this year should blend celebration with patriotism, remembering martyrs while spreading love, unity and respect.