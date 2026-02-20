Actor Nargis Fakhri Shares Recovery Experience, Highlighting the Role of Stem Cells and Regenerative Orthopaedics

Actor and global style icon Nargis Fakhri has shared an account of her knee injury recovery journey, drawing attention to the role of regenerative orthopaedics in contemporary musculoskeletal care. Actor Nargis Fakhri with physician Dr. Venkatesh (Ven) Movva. (RegenOrthoSport)

In a video shared on her official social media platform, Fakhri spoke about her experience undergoing bone marrow–derived stem cell regenerative therapy. Rather than positioning her account as an endorsement, she described the process as a medically guided path to recovery, emphasising the clarity, confidence, and comfort she felt throughout her treatment.

As part of her care, Fakhri consulted Dr. Venkatesh (Ven) Movva, a physician known for his work in regenerative and interventional orthopaedics. She referenced treatment received at RegenOrthoSport medical centres in India, noting the structured approach and the emphasis placed on patient comfort and communication during the course of her recovery.

Fakhri revealed that she had sustained meniscal tears in both knees, which she attributes to years of dancing and maintaining an active lifestyle. Describing herself as “super active” and passionate about fitness, she explained that cumulative wear and tear eventually began affecting her mobility and performance.

According to her statements, she was recommended surgery multiple times over the years. However, she chose to decline surgical intervention and instead continued with conservative care, including several years of physical therapy and strengthening programmes. While those efforts provided some relief, she noted that the improvements were limited.

Approximately two and a half months after treatment, Fakhri reports feeling “about 80 percent better,” adding that she feels stronger than she has in years. She described experiencing clarity and confidence after her consultation, which helped her better understand her condition and treatment options.

In addition to treatment for her knees, she also shared that she received platelet growth factor injections for prior injuries affecting her neck and lower back.

Fakhri encouraged individuals facing similar musculoskeletal challenges to explore regenerative options and to understand available alternatives before proceeding with surgery, where medically appropriate.

RegenOrthoSport focuses on minimally invasive biologic therapies, including Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate (BMAC), concentrated platelets, cytokines, and growth factors. These treatments are being explored for sports-related injuries, chronic pain conditions, arthritis, and joint degeneration, with commonly treated areas including the knee, spine, hip, and shoulder.

Medical experts in the field of regenerative orthopaedics advocate for approaches that harness the body’s own healing mechanisms. Unlike traditional surgical interventions, regenerative therapies aim to stimulate tissue repair, reduce pain, and restore function—often enabling patients to resume daily activities and active lifestyles with shorter recovery timelines.

As regenerative orthopaedics continues to evolve globally, firsthand accounts from public figures contribute to public understanding of biologic therapies, framing them within a broader conversation about recovery, mobility, and long-term musculoskeletal health.