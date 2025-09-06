AFC North Primer: Bengals take aim at Ravens

Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have been to the playoffs six times in the past seven seasons and have won the AFC North the last two seasons. HT Image

To change that, the rest of the division must do more than slow down Jackson.

Baltimore had the No. 1 offense in the NFL last season and no defense was better than the Ravens stopping the run, a combination John Harbaugh is counting on to extend the franchise's run of success.

Harbaugh, in his 18th season, and the Ravens share the division with All-Pro- caliber quarterback Joe Burrow and two 40-something starters: Aaron Rodgers with the Steelers and Joe Flacco, a first-rounder coached by Harbaugh in Baltimore, who is now starting for the Browns.

Here are our predictions for the AFC North this season:

1. Baltimore Ravens Schedule W1 Sun Sep 7 at Buffalo Bills W2 Sun Sep 14 vs Cleveland Browns W3 Mon Sep 22 vs Detroit Lions W4 Sun Sep 28 at Kansas City Chiefs W5 Sun Oct 5 vs Houston Texans W6 Sun Oct 12 vs Los Angeles Rams W7 Bye W8 Sun Oct 26 vs Chicago Bears W9 Mon Nov 3 at Miami Dolphins W10 Sun Nov 9 at Minnesota Vikings W11 Sun Nov 16 at Cleveland Browns W12 Sun Nov 23 vs New York Jets W13 Thu Nov 27 vs Cincinnati Bengals W14 Sun Dec 7 vs Pittsburgh Steelers W15 Sun Dec 14 at Cincinnati Bengals W16 Sun Dec 21 vs New England Patriots W17 Sun Dec 28 at Green Bay Packers W18 Sun Jan 4 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Starks contrast: Kyle Hamilton is one of the best safeties in the business but he's brimming about a new teammate after spending more time alongside first- round pick Malaki Starks. Hamilton said Starks has "star potential" and ability that can't be taught. Defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike agreed. "He's a beast, man. That rookie, man, he's really going to know where the ball's at at all times. He's a ballhawk."

2. Cincinnati Bengals W1 Sun Sep 7 at Cleveland Browns W2 Sun Sep 14 vs Jacksonville Jaguars W3 Sun Sep 21 at Minnesota Vikings W4 Mon Sep 29 at Denver Broncos W5 Sun Oct 5 vs Detroit Lions W6 Sun Oct 12 at Green Bay Packers W7 Thu Oct 16 vs Pittsburgh Steelers W8 Sun Oct 26 vs New York Jets W9 Sun Nov 2 vs Chicago Bears W10 Bye W11 Sun Nov 16 at Pittsburgh Steelers W12 Sun Nov 23 vs New England Patriots W13 Thu Nov 27 at Baltimore Ravens W14 Sun Dec 7 at Buffalo Bills W15 Sun Dec 14 vs Baltimore Ravens W16 Sun Dec 21 at Miami Dolphins W17 Sun Dec 28 vs Arizona Cardinals W18 Sun Jan 4 vs Cleveland Browns

Golden rule: Al Golden takes over the Bengals' defense and wants a fast and physical brand of ball. Health in the front seven multiplied problems in recent seasons. The Golden Rule for defensive players begins with the acronym BEST, which stands for Ball disruption Energy Situational. Golden said tacklers who get to the ball and finish the job will be on the field. Neither characteristic was common in 2024, when the Bengals allowed 25.5 points per game.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule W1 Sun Sep 7 at New York Jets W2 Sun Sep 14 vs Seattle Seahawks W3 Sun Sep 21 at New England Patriots W4 Sun Sep 28 vs Minnesota Vikings W5 Bye W6 Sun Oct 12 vs Cleveland Browns W7 Thu Oct 16 at Cincinnati Bengals W8 Sun Oct 26 vs Green Bay Packers W9 Sun Nov 2 vs Indianapolis Colts W10 Sun Nov 9 at Los Angeles Chargers W11 Sun Nov 16 vs Cincinnati Bengals W12 Sun Nov 23 at Chicago Bears W13 Sun Nov 30 vs Buffalo Bills W14 Sun Dec 7 at Baltimore Ravens W15 TBD vs Miami Dolphins W16 Sun Dec 21 at Detroit Lions W17 Sun Dec 28 at Cleveland Browns W18 Sun Jan 4 vs Baltimore Ravens

Second chance: Roman Wilson got off on the wrong foot as a rookie and never made an impact. The Michigan product is in the mix this season and has the speed and hands to become a reliable read for Aaron Rodgers when DK Metcalf draws a crowd. Wilson has 4.3 speed and was praised by Rodgers in camp for being where he's supposed to be consistently.

4. Cleveland Browns Schedule W1 Sun Sep 7 vs Cincinnati Bengals W2 Sun Sep 14 at Baltimore Ravens W3 Sun Sep 21 vs Green Bay Packers W4 Sun Sep 28 at Detroit Lions W5 Sun Oct 5 vs Minnesota Vikings W6 Sun Oct 12 at Pittsburgh Steelers W7 Sun Oct 19 vs Miami Dolphins W8 Sun Oct 26 at New England Patriots W9 Bye W10 Sun Nov 9 at New York Jets W11 Sun Nov 16 vs Baltimore Ravens W12 Sun Nov 23 at Las Vegas Raiders W13 Sun Nov 30 vs San Francisco 49ers W14 Sun Dec 7 vs Tennessee Titans W15 Sun Dec 14 at Chicago Bears W16 Sun Dec 21 vs Buffalo Bills W17 Sun Dec 28 vs Pittsburgh Steelers W18 Sun Jan 4 at Cincinnati Bengals

No Ordinary Joe: He's 40 and made his first NFL start in 2008, and Joe Flacco is the QB1 in Cleveland. On his second tour with the Browns and a household name around the AFC North, Flacco preceded Lamar Jackson as the Ravens' starting quarterback and won a Super Bowl in Baltimore in 2012. He went 2-4 as a starter in relief of Anthony Ricahrdson with the Colts last season and was more than willing when the Browns knocked offering another shot at the job this spring. Flacco will become the ninth quarterback over 40 to start a season opener.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.