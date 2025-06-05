Ancient Wisdom, Modern Business: India's Path to Corporate Sustainability

Long before climate conferences and carbon credits, India demonstrated sensitivity towards the environment and the planet. Our ancient Sanskrit texts, over 3,000 years old, were not environmental manifestos in the modern sense. However, they conveyed a clear understanding: that the Earth is a stakeholder, not merely a resource. The Vedas describe a natural order governing the universe, capturing the principle balance in nature, and the idea that disrupting it can lead to suffering. This concept aligns with what is called sustainability today. With this ancient knowledge and the unprecedented economic growth, India is poised to be a leader and demonstrate to the world that prosperity and protecting the planet can be complementary goals. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd. and Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd.

In today’s global economy, corporations are assessed not only by their profits, but also by their impact. With their considerable resources, influence, and reach, businesses carry significant responsibility to work towards a sustainable future. Environmental stewardship is imperative, and supports growth and profitability. Corporations are encouraged to lead with intention, prioritising long-term sustainability over short-term gain, and recognising that their fortunes are tied to the health of the ecosystems around them. In taking accountability for their environmental footprint, businesses can encourage broader change across industries, communities, and policymakers.

Effective environmental leadership involves intention, transparency, and long-term perspective. It encourages businesses to move beyond mere compliance towards proactive transformation, including setting carbon reduction goals, investing in green innovation, and ensuring responsible resource use. This responsibility can be viewed as an opportunity to future-proof operations, attract consumers, and influence industry-wide practices. When corporations embrace this mandate with sincerity, they can become catalysts of global climate action.

At Vedanta, we draw inspiration from India's civilizational ethos, ensuring that sustainability is a cornerstone of our business decisions. With this, in a hard to abate industry, we have mitigated 28 million tonnes of carbon since FY23.

Investments in renewable energy are central to Vedanta's strategy, with the company having secured renewable energy equivalent power capacity to 1.03 GW (gigawatt) through power delivery agreements. The introduction of India’s only low-carbon metals like Restora, Restora Ultra (Aluminium) and EcoZen (Zinc) further demonstrates the company's focus on decarbonisation.

Water conservation is another key area for Vedanta. Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary, has been certified as a 2.41 times Water Positive Company, indicating its efforts in water recycling and replenishment. Such initiatives align with the Vedic principle of living in harmony with natural resources, ensuring their availability for future generations.

Biodiversity preservation is also part of Vedanta's sustainability agenda. The company is committed to planting 7 million trees and has completed 3 million - aiming for a Net Positive Impact on ecosystems. Projects like the Miyawaki forests and mangrove plantations are intended to help sequester carbon and restore habitats.

As a global collective, preserving our environment and planet will be more readily achieved when it is seen not as an imposition or an added cost, but as an integral part of operations and daily life. Businesses have a crucial role in this by making environment-friendly products and services economically viable to encourage widespread adoption. Continuous investment in technology can provide opportunities and solutions. We are already seeing results.

On World Environment Day, it is important to emphasise that supporting the well being of people and the planet is essential. Businesses, governments, and civil society should collaborate to achieve this goal. India, as a growing economy with an inherent regard for nature, is well positioned to demonstrate an alternative approach to development.

