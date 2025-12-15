15th December,Jaipur, Rajasthan: Apex University, Jaipur inaugurated the 3rd Dr. S.M. Juniwal Ranka International Moot Court Competition, a three-day international legal event hosted by Apex School of Law at its Sitapura campus. The ceremony brought together distinguished judges, legal luminaries, academicians, and law students from across India and overseas. Apex University Jaipur inaugurates the 3rd Dr. S.M. Juniwal Ranka International Moot Court Competition

The event was formally inaugurated by Hon’ble Justice Aravind Kumar, Judge, Supreme Court of India, Hon’ble Justice Anand Sharma, Judge, Rajasthan High Court, and Dr. Ravi Juniwal, Chairperson, Apex University. Former Judge J.K. Ranka.

This year, the competition sees participation from 53 universities representing both Indian and international institutions, making it one of the most prestigious and diverse moot court gatherings in the region.

“Students must not remain in their comfort zone” — Justice Aravind Kumar

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Hon’ble Justice Aravind Kumar urged students to uphold the fundamental duties outlined in Article 51(A) of the Constitution. He emphasized the importance of integrity and values in legal education, stating:

“Students must not remain in their comfort zone; they must make honesty, humanity and humility an integral part of their lives.”

“Students must not remain in their comfort zone” — Justice Aravind Kumar

He invoked the Indian ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, underscoring the nation’s message of global brotherhood, and reflected on the intellectual legacy of Takshashila and Nalanda. Justice Kumar also reminded the audience of the sacrifices made by India’s freedom fighters, calling upon youth to remain committed to patriotism and civic responsibility.

“Moot court is an ocean of learning” — Justice Anand Sharma

Highlighting the unique value of moot courts, Hon’ble Justice Anand Sharma shared that “Moot court is like an ocean — students must dive deep to discover the pearls of knowledge hidden in rules, provisions and case laws.”

Discussing the evolving role of technology and Artificial Intelligence in the legal field, he described AI as a “Darwin-like evolutionary shift”, advising students to adopt technology judiciously while maintaining critical thinking and avoiding overdependence on machines.

“Moot court is an ocean of learning” — Justice Anand Sharma

Leadership Remarks

Dr. Ravi Juniwal, Chairperson, Apex University, encouraged participants to leverage moot courts as transformative spaces for intellectual and professional growth.

Prof. Somdev Satanashu, Vice Chancellor, quoted the Vishnu Smriti to underline the significance of righteousness: “Dharma protects those who protect it.”

The inaugural ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Pankaj Kumar Sharma, Registrar.

Event Schedule & Valedictory

Event Director Vedanshu Juniwal informed that the preliminary rounds were conducted on Saturday, followed by the quarter-final, semi-final, and final rounds. The valedictory ceremony will mark the conclusion of the three-day competition, with awards for Best Memorial, Best Advocate, and the overall winning team.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!