Arizona State, Baylor battle to keep slim postseason chances alive

Twelfth-seeded Arizona State will clash with No. 13 seed Baylor in the opening game of the Big 12 Conference tournament Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, with both teams hoping to keep their NCAA Tournament chances alive for at least one more day.

The Sun Devils enter the conference tournament on the heels of a sobering 86-65 loss at No. 7 Iowa State on Saturday. Arizona State led by four points at halftime in that game but was steamrolled over the first 12 minutes of the second half, allowing Iowa State to reel off 24 consecutive points, and the Sun Devils never recovered.

Arizona State went scoreless for 8:45 during that pivotal stretch and endured a span of 10:42 without a made field goal. Massamba Diop led the Sun Devils with 12 points in the loss which snapped a two-game win streak while Anthony Johnson and Maurice Odum scored 10 each.

"We have a lot of scars, battle scars," Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. "These kids, I really have enjoyed coaching them. They give me what they have. We need to figure out a way to put together two halves.

" ... There's no more time to figure that out. We're playing now for our season every time we step out on the floor."

Baylor has alternated wins and losses over its past six contests but brings a full head of steam into the week after walloping Utah 101-75 at home on Saturday in its regular-season finale. It was the fifth time this season the Bears topped 100 points but the first since Dec. 29.

The Bears will need to win five games in as many days or their five-year NCAA Tournament streak will come to an end.

"Going through the ups and downs of the year, obviously we're not where we want to be right now," Baylor center Caden Powell said. "There's still opportunity for us. The door's still open. Even though it may be extremely challenging, the door's still open."

Tounde Yessoufou scored 26 points and Cameron Carr added 21 for the Bears against Utah. They made 61.5% of their shots from the floor, forced 16 turnovers that they turned into 31 points, and committed just three turnovers of their own to help coach Scott Drew earn his 500th career win.

Baylor defeated Arizona State 73-68 in Waco, Texas, on Feb. 21 in the only meeting between the teams this season.

The winner will square off with fifth-seeded Iowa State on Wednesday afternoon.

