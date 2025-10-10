Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh: Arthritis, once known as a disease of the elderly, is now striking Indians as early as their mid-thirties. According to experts, changing lifestyles, long working hours, obesity, and cultural habits are causing an alarming rise in early knee arthritis across India. Arthritis Is Getting Younger — Dr. Gaurav Gupta Explains Why

Dr. Gaurav Gupta, a leading Knee Replacement Surgeon and Joint Pain Specialist from Jhansi Orthopaedic Hospital, Uttar Pradesh, explains, "In India, we are seeing more patients in their 30s and 40s complaining of knee pain and stiffness. This used to be rare even a decade ago."

India’s Lifestyle and the Growing Knee Problem

In Indian culture, sitting cross-legged or squatting for prayers, meals, or household chores is common. While these postures are traditional, they put immense pressure on the knees — nearly three times the body’s weight each time one bends or rises. For labourers, farmers, and homemakers, repeated bending and lifting accelerate cartilage wear, leading to chronic pain and stiffness. Meanwhile, urban Indians are suffering from the opposite — too much sitting. Long hours at desks, minimal exercise, and excess weight weaken the thigh muscles that support the knee.

The Role of Weight and Diet

Obesity is one of the biggest culprits behind knee damage. Each extra kilogram adds up to five kilograms of additional load on the knee joint during walking or climbing stairs. Over time, this pressure erodes cartilage — the smooth protective layer that allows pain-free movement. Processed foods, high sugar intake, and lack of protein or calcium speed up inflammation and joint degeneration.

Arthritis Is No Longer Just About Age

Arthritis is not simply an outcome of ageing. It is the result of lifestyle imbalance. Continuous sitting, lack of movement, and obesity accelerate the process that leads to osteoarthritis — where the protective cartilage of the knee joint wears out. Dr. Gaurav Gupta, a Knee Specialist from Uttar Pradesh, points out that this trend is particularly concerning in Tier-2 cities like Jhansi.

Prevention: The Best Treatment

Most cases of knee arthritis can be prevented — or at least delayed — with lifestyle modification. Dr. Gaurav Gupta, a leading Joint Pain Specialist, recommends:

1. Stay active: Regular walking, cycling, or swimming strengthens muscles and keeps joints flexible.

2. Maintain a healthy weight: Even modest weight loss can cut down joint pressure dramatically.

3. Focus on posture: Avoid long hours of sitting or squatting. Use ergonomic furniture and move every 30 minutes.

4. Eat for joint health: Include calcium, protein, and vitamin D-rich foods daily.

5. Manage stress: High stress increases inflammation. Meditation and yoga are powerful tools for joint protection.

When Is Knee Surgery Needed?

While lifestyle management can control symptoms in most cases, surgery becomes necessary when pain limits movement and affects daily life. However, surgery is needed in only about one percent of patients. “Almost 90 to 95 percent of patients improve without surgery — through exercise, weight management, and physical therapy,” says Dr. Gaurav Gupta.

The Robotic Revolution in Knee Replacement

Robotic-assisted Knee Replacement Surgery represents the latest breakthrough in joint care. Using 3D mapping and robotic precision, surgeons can plan and execute procedures with millimetre-level accuracy. “The robotic system allows us to customize the surgery for each patient. The result is better implant alignment, less blood loss, faster recovery, and longer implant life — often lasting 25 years or more,” explains Dr. Gupta. “With robotics, knee replacement is no longer a desperate measure — it’s a precise and permanent solution,” adds Dr. Gupta.

A Message of Hope

Knee pain is not a sign of old age — it’s a reminder to care for your body. A few minutes of movement, a balanced diet, and regular exercise can keep your joints strong and pain-free. Modern robotic knee surgery now offers lifelong relief to those who truly need it, but prevention remains the best cure. “Your knees carry your life — treat them with the same care you give your heart,” concludes Dr. Gaurav Gupta, one of North India’s leading Joint Replacement Surgeons.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand.

