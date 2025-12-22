Bengaluru's Kristu Jayanti conferred 'Deemed-to-be University' status

In a notable decision for Indian higher education, Kristu Jayanti College was officially conferred 'Deemed-to-be University' status on July 8, 2025, by the Ministry of Education. This recognition under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, marks the culmination of a 26-year journey of academic progress and holistic development. Now named Kristu Jayanti (Deemed to be University), the institution is positioned to expand its horizons, building upon a well-established legacy of service and quality. The university provides infrastructure for both cultural and athletic pursuits. (Kristu Jayanti (Deemed to be University))

A Vision Rooted in Service and Social Reform

The ethos of Kristu Jayanti closely reflects the educational passion of Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara, a 19th-century educator and social reformer. The university is managed by the Bodhi Niketan Trust, established by members of the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate (CMI), the first indigenous religious order in India, which Saint Chavara himself founded. He believed that education was a key tool for societal change, initiating a school alongside every church—a step that made learning more accessible in Kerala.

This spirit of education for all, without distinction of religion, caste, or creed, remains the bedrock of Kristu Jayanti. Although a minority institution, its gates have always been open to all aspiring youth, reflecting the inclusive ideals of Saint Chavara.

A Legacy of Milestones

From its beginnings in 1999 with only three undergraduate programmes, Kristu Jayanti has grown into an established academic center. Today, its 50-acre campus hosts over 16,000 students from across India and abroad, supported by more than 800 faculty members. The university offers 100+ undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes through six schools, covering Arts, Science, Management, Commerce, and Law.

A range of accolades affirms the institution's commitment to excellence. It holds the highest 'A++' grade with a CGPA of 3.78 from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) as an autonomous college and ranks 34th among colleges (College Category) nationwide in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025. Its global perspective is reflected by the ACBSP international accreditation for its School of Management, while its scientific work is recognised with the 'DBT Star College' status. Additionally, the recent India Today-MDRA survey named it the No. 1 Emerging College in Arts, Science, and Commerce among institutions established in the new millennium.

“The purpose of higher education is not merely the transmission of knowledge, but the transformation of individuals. As a Deemed-to-be University, Kristu Jayanti now embraces a broader scope. We aim to reach new academic heights with a stronger emphasis on research and community service, while staying true to our motto: Light and Prosperity,” stated Augustine George CMI, the Vice Chancellor.

Guiding the Vision: A Dedicated Leadership and Administration

Steering this transformative journey is a dedicated leadership team committed to upholding the institution's legacy and vision. The university is guided by Fr Dr Abraham Vettiyankal CMI as Chancellor, Fr Dr Augustine George CMI as Vice Chancellor, and Fr Dr Lijo P Thomas CMI as Pro Vice Chancellor. The robust administration includes Dr Aloysius Edward J., Registrar, Fr Dr Jais V Thomas CMI as Chief Finance Officer, Fr Joshy Mathew CMI as Chief Human Resource Officer and Director of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Dr Calistus Jude, Dean Academics, Fr Som Zacharias CMI as Director of Planning and Infrastructure Development, Fr Marialal Joseph as Director of Research & Development, Fr Deepu Joy as Director of the Student Welfare Office and all Deans and Heads of Departments of various Schools and Departments.

More Than a Degree: Crafting Integrated Personalities

What sets Kristu Jayanti apart is its unique educational philosophy, built on four pillars: Knowledge, Skills, Values, and Attitude. This philosophy is deeply rooted in its Core Values, represented by the acronym FIDE. At its core is Faith, a belief not only in God but also in the profound potential within oneself and others, serving as a foundation of life. This is connected with Integrity, a commitment to ethical standards of honesty, sincerity, and justice. The university also advocates Dignity, promoting a dedication to empowering the marginalised. Tying these values together is a pursuit of Excellence, a belief that quality arises from consistent hard work and dedication.

This holistic approach is evident across the campus. From being recognized as a UNAI Hub for SDG-1 (No Poverty) to winning the AICTE Lilavati Award for women empowerment and earning a Gold Rating for being a 'Green Campus,' the university's efforts toward social responsibility are reflected in its initiatives. Programmes like the 'Campus Farmers' Market' and the Women Entrepreneurs' Cell further highlight its role as a socially responsible institution.

A Campus Built for Tomorrow: Facilities at Kristu Jayanti

Kristu Jayanti (Deemed to be University) provides infrastructure designed to support academic engagement, where students participate in hands-on learning within a specialised laboratories. In the field of sciences, students work with instruments like thermal cyclers in the Bio-Science Lab and kits in the Electronics Lab. The university's tech facilities include multiple computer labs with over 500 advanced systems and a Media Lab that supports the campus's own offline television, radio channels and corporate videos. This commitment to practical experience extends across all disciplines, from the Psychology Lab with its assessment tools to the Business Lab, where students participate in mock stock trading sessions.

The university provides infrastructure for both cultural and athletic pursuits, featuring modern auditoria and sports arena. The campus includes several auditoria and seminar halls, such as the St. Kuriakose Elias auditorium, which hosts cultural events like the Euphonia music fest using audio-visual facilities. This focus extends to its athletic facilities, including the Kristu Jayanti Sports Arena, a venue for competitions like the National Level Intercollegiate Tournament for basketball, football, and throwball. For training and fitness, the university also provides separate basketball, volleyball, and badminton courts, along with an indoor gymnasium. Together, these facilities support student development through artistic and sporting activities.

A Hub of Arts and Cultural Activity

Kristu Jayanti cultivates a campus where arts and culture form an integral part of student life. The Literary and Cultural Association (LCA) provides a platform for students to explore creative interests and develop skills like teamwork and leadership. The academic year includes a series of festivals. For undergraduate students, Kalajyothi serves as the intracollegiate fest, a showcase of talents in dance, music, drama, and fine arts. Postgraduate students participate through Sargotsav. In recent years, the LCA has expanded into a structured organisation comprising specialised wings, each dedicated to nurturing artistic and intellectual domains. These wings include the Kristu Jayanti Music Academy, Dance Academy, Theatre Academy, Fine Arts Club, Debating Society, Anchors Association, and the Quiz Club. Each wing functions independently under the LCA framework, undertaking the planning, training, coordination, and execution of programmes aligned with its respective discipline.

LCA organises institutional events such as Shubh Aarambh (orientation for new students), Investiture Ceremony, Teachers’ Day celebrations, Ethnic Day, Christmas programme, and the Annual Day – Samyagdarshan. Along with Kalajyothi, the LCA also conducts events such as the national-level dance and music festivals Nrityanjali and Euphonia, organised since the year 2005. Regular workshops and collaborative programmes enhance student participation and help refine creative performance across disciplines.

The association has a consistent record of achievements. It has been the overall champion 16 times at Yuvajanotsava and Utharothsava, the intercollegiate cultural fest of Bangalore University and Bangalore North University. Jayantian performers participate in cultural and academic festivals across the country, securing honours at the South Zone and National inter-University Youth Festival, and other prestigious platforms in categories such as western instrumental solo, western group vocal, mimicry, and more. Students are also encouraged to participate in global competitions, gaining invaluable exposure and confidence.

Forging Champions: Kristu Jayanti's Sporting Achievements

Parallel to its cultural achievements, Kristu Jayanti has cultivated a sports culture. The Centre for Physical Education and Fitness provides training from certified coaches across disciplines like basketball, football, and martial arts. During the 2025 season, the university's martial artists made a global impact; at the 3rd International Karate Championship, Hemanth Kumar, a B.Com student, secured a Gold and a Silver Medal. Darpan P, a BBA student, won two Gold Medals at the 6th International Karate Championship and another Gold at the Bengaluru 2nd National Open Karate Championship. Sakshi, a BA English Literature student, also earned a Gold medal at the 13th National Shotokan Karate Open Championship. Team sports saw success at the national-level Jayantian Cup 2025, where the Men's Throwball team secured 1st Prize, and multiple other teams finished as runners-up. On the state circuit, Tanushree Arun won the Women’s Singles title in badminton, while Sukridha Karthikeyan won a Bronze medal in shooting.

Kristu Jayanti's Global Engagement: Fostering International Connections

The university engages internationally through its Centre for Global Networking and Collaborations. It has established alliances with a network of partners, including Appalachian State University (USA), E M Normandie Normandy Business School (France), Erasmus School (Spain), Fachhochschule Dortmund (Germany), FHDW Fachhochschule der Wirtschaft (Germany), Neu-Ulm University of Applied Sciences (Germany), St. Mary's University (USA), Trinity Western University (Canada), Sophia University (Japan), and several universities in Germany. Recent Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with Thailand's Rangsit University and the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC), as well as a partnership with the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), further strengthen these ties. These collaborations enable reciprocal student and faculty exchanges, joint research projects, and events, such as lectures by dignitaries like Austria's Federal Minister of Labour and Economy, Martin Kocher. The International Students Forum (ISF) supports a diverse student body from the USA, Republic of Korea, Thailand, and various African nations.

Where Green Practices Meet Education

In Bengaluru, Kristu Jayanti (Deemed to be University) operates within a campus environment that integrates nature, technology, and culture. The focus on environmental stewardship, which earned a Gold Rating in 2019, is evident in practices like generating renewable energy through solar power and conserving water via rainwater harvesting.

The Smart Medicinal Garden includes243 plant species, each supported by a QR code that, when scanned, reveals its scientific name, morphology, and medicinal properties, turning the garden into an interactive learning hub. This dedication to sustainability is mirrored in the university's innovation hub, where the Kristu Jayanti Incubation Centre supports the growth of student entrepreneurs with funding and coaching. Complementing this, the Centre for Research offers grants for projects often aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), creating an environment where a botany lesson or a live stock trading session can happen anywhere. Furthering this green mission is the Kristu Jayanti Farmers Market (F2C), an initiative connecting local farmers directly with the campus community. This not only promotes healthy eating and supports local agriculture but also aligns with national movements like "Viksit Bharat" and "One District One Product."

Beyond the accolades in arts and culture, Kristu Jayanti (Deemed to be University) is committed to community engagement through its Jayantian Extension Services (JES). The initiative aims to instill a sense of social concern and promote good citizenship among its students through a variety of outreach and extension programmes. Operating through centers like the National Service Scheme (NSS), National Cadet Corps (NCC), and the Centre for Social Activities (CSA), JES focuses on tangible, grassroots-level impact. The core objectives are to build an institution-neighborhood network, assess local community needs, and contribute to the development of nearby villages, extending education beyond the campus walls.

As a key contributor to the national Viksit Bharat @2047 vision, Kristu Jayanti University has launched an initiative under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) programme. Celebrating its silver jubilee, the university has adopted 25 villages in Karnataka, extending its mission of education directly into the community. This village development programme is designed to drive progress through several areas, including holistic wellness, skill development, women empowerment, and sustainable development. The initiative was inaugurated by Ashok D. R, Commissioner of the Karnataka Slum Development Board, who commended the university for taking a notable step toward national development. The programme embodies the belief that education transcends classroom walls, aiming to enhance and uplift society through practical, on-the-ground action.

A New Phase Ahead

The elevation to a Deemed to be University allows Kristu Jayanti to further improve its curriculum, establish new research centres, and forge global collaborations with independence. It enhances its capacity to nurture intellect and integrity, preparing students not just for careers but for meaningful lives.

Kristu Jayanti University enters a stage where it must convert its reputation into progress that positively affects students, contributes to community welfare, and realises national priorities. The institution demonstrates progress through results that are quantifiable, measured, and sustained through Graduate Attributes (GAs) with five main themes namely, cognitive, professional, personal, interpersonal and societal excellence and eleven allied sub-themes. As the institution begins this new chapter, it carries forward the legacy established by Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara. It remains a place where over a century of educational history aligns modern values, where knowledge is valued, and where the future is shaped by faith. For students—past, present, and future—the transformation of Kristu Jayanti into a university is not just a change in status, but a commitment to a continued progress for society and the nation.

