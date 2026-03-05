Bosscoder Academy has released its latest Outcomes & Placement Report, independently verified by B2K Analytics, a reputed third-party research firm that has conducted similar outcome assessments for several of India’s top institutions, including leading IIMs. The verification is based on real learner data, validated offer letters, and compensation details, reinforcing the credibility of the findings. Bosscoder Learners See 91% Career Transitions with 104% Average Hike, Says B2K Analytics Verified Outcomes Report

According to the report, 91% of Bosscoder learners transitioned to new organisations with improved compensation during the assessment period. The figure stood at 92% for Software Engineering learners and 87% for Data Science and Data Engineering learners. The analysis covers over 1,400 working professionals across these tracks, focusing on career transitions rather than entry-level placements.

The highest package secured by a Bosscoder learner in Software engineering reached ₹99 lakh per annum, while the highest package for Data Science and Data Engineering learners stood at ₹80 lakh per annum.

On average, learners joined Bosscoder at around ₹11 lakh per annum and moved to nearly ₹20 lakh per annum post-transition. The median salary increased from approximately ₹8 lakh to ₹16 lakh, indicating broad-based growth across the cohort. Around 40% of learners transitioned into the ₹10–20 lakh range, while over 20% moved into the ₹20–30 lakh bracket, with a meaningful segment crossing ₹30 lakh and above.

Rajat Garg, Founder of Bosscoder Academy, said, “Career outcomes are easy to talk about. What’s harder is sharing real numbers, getting them independently verified, and standing by them publicly. That’s the approach Bosscoder has taken with its outcomes report.”

He added, “Most people at Bosscoder are already working professionals. We are not talking about first jobs. We are talking about career transition. The consistent pattern we see is progress, people moving forward, step by step.”

Emphasising the philosophy behind the program, Mr. Garg said, “Bosscoder does not focus on shortcuts. The emphasis is on strong fundamentals, clear thinking, and being prepared for real interviews and real expectations on the job. When people build these skills and apply them consistently, better roles tend to follow. Over time, that progress compounds.”

With independent verification and data-backed outcomes, the report highlights measurable career mobility for mid-career technology professionals navigating an increasingly competitive market.

Note to readers: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Syndication.

