Brand Seeding 101: A Look into Galderma's Skincare Initiative at India’s Top B-Schools

In a marketing landscape driven by clicks, conversions, and creators, Galderma—the dermatology-focused global pharma company—is taking a different approach: investing in conversations that may not yield immediate sales, but are likely to shape perceptions over time.

Its recent effort is a campus-based brand seeding initiative at India’s premier business schools including IIM Lucknow, IIM Kozhikode, and IIFT Delhi. Over 3,000 students participated in a full-day immersive experience focused on skincare awareness, product literacy, and trust.

While beauty and skincare brands often target influencers and Gen Z content creators for visibility, Galderma is engaging India's next wave of business leaders, marketers, and entrepreneurs at an early stage in their brand journey.

More Than Just A Campus Activation

This event was designed to be a multi-zone experience that included dermatological information, scientific education, and personalised attention.

Each zone had a distinct purpose:

A CTMP Station (Cleanse, Tone, Moisturize, Protect) introduced students to Cetaphil’s sensitive skin range and the basics of skin maintenance in urban environments.

introduced students to Cetaphil’s sensitive skin range and the basics of skin maintenance in urban environments. Live dermatologist consultations provided an opportunity for personalised skincare advice.

provided an opportunity for personalised skincare advice. Targeted zones on acne and hyperpigmentation offered product trials for Benzac and Biluma, addressing some of the most common student skincare concerns.

offered product trials for Benzac and Biluma, addressing some of the most common student skincare concerns. A custom keepsake zone added an element of engagement and social shareability.

Students received free samples and personalised skincare kits along with a better understanding of how to navigate skincare in their 20s.

Why B-Schools? Why Now?

Marketing to MBA students may seem unconventional in a product category driven by mass consumer appeal. But Galderma sees them not just as individuals—but as future nodes of influence.

“These students will soon be making calls in boardrooms, managing teams, and shaping brands,” says a source close to the campaign. “The goal is to ensure that when skincare comes up—whether as a purchase decision, a campaign, or a wellness benefit—Galderma is top of mind.”

This is brand seeding, not selling. And it’s not about going viral. It’s about becoming part of a professional’s decision-making DNA.

A Blueprint in Marketing Patience

Where most skincare brands rely on aspirational visuals, celebrity faces, and fast-paced reels, Galderma’s approach is deliberate, detailed, and grounded in real interactions.

It’s an approach that’s relevant in the post-influencer fatigue era, where trust is important and Gen Z’s skepticism is high.

By anchoring its experience in education and science, rather than slogans and selfies, Galderma aims to create a higher-order association: one of credibility, care, and long-term value.

And while ROI may be challenging to measure in the short term, the brand equity generated through hundreds of meaningful, one-on-one engagements may yield dividends for years.

The New Age of Influence

Interestingly, the campaign didn’t ignore digital. Students posted stories, tagged the brand, and shared their dermatologist interactions organically—without being pushed by UGC mandates or forced hashtags.

This quiet, authentic amplification represents a hybrid strategy: deep offline engagement paired with light-touch online storytelling. This is content that feels authentic rather than forced for an algorithm.

Marketing for the Long Run

As India’s personal care market grows, the competition for consumer trust is increasing. Galderma’s strategy appears to be a return to fundamentals—where relevance is prioritised over reach, and brand affinity is built gradually.

The real lesson may be that not all marketing is about momentum; some of it is about maturity—knowing when to build relationships for the future.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.