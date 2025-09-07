Brazil’s Embraer eyeing a wider footprint in India

In August, Embraer marked its 56th anniversary with a strategic focus on expanding its presence in India across defence, commercial aviation, business jets, and emerging urban air mobility solutions. The company has recently set up a fully-owned subsidiary in New Delhi, an initiative aimed at strengthening its role in India’s growing aerospace sector. Currently, there are close to 50 Embraer aircraft across 11 aircraft types operating in the country, all supported by Embraer’s service and support network in the country. On its 56th anniversary, Embraer highlighted plans to deepen its presence in India’s aerospace and defence sectors.

Commercial Aviation

In commercial aviation, Embraer’s aircraft have transformed and enhanced regional connectivity, as proven with Star Air – an all-Embraer operator of E175 and ERJ145 aircraft.

With a range beyond the turboprop and capacity below the 180-seat narrowbody, the E-Jets can seat up to 146 passengers and are designed for regional routes, which could help connectivity to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in line with India’s regional aviation objectives.

C-390 Millennium aircraft

In the defence sector, the C-390 Millennium is positioned as a contender for the Indian Air Force’s Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) program. The aircraft is a multi-mission tactical airlifter with a cruise speed of 470 knots, a payload capacity of 26 tons, and the capability to operate from short or unpaved runways. These characteristics allow it to operate in varied terrain, including high-altitude regions such as the Himalayas. Embraer has an MoU with Mahindra Defence Systems to explore manufacturing and support arrangements in India related to the C-390 Millennium.

Its modular architecture enables swift reconfiguration for a variety of missions — including cargo and troop transport, medical evacuation, firefighting, search and rescue, and humanitarian assistance. The KC-390 variant, with air-to-air refueling capabilities for both fixed-wing and rotary aircraft, adds further operational value.

