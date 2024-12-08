Bruce Anderson penalty earns Kilmarnock last-gasp point at Dundee United

Bruce Anderson’s last-gasp penalty earned Kilmarnock a 1-1 draw with Dundee United at Tannadice. It looked like the hosts had secured victory when Sam Dalby, on his 25th birthday, netted late on, but deep in stoppage time Anderson stepped up to clinically convert from the spot and earn Kilmarnock a precious point. United made one change to the team that beat St Mirren last weekend, with striker Louis Moult coming in for winger Glenn Middleton, who dropped to the bench. Killie reacted to Wednesday night’s 6-0 thrashing by Rangers at Ibrox by drafting in Fraser Murray, Liam Polworth and Anderson to replace Oliver Bainbridge, Marley Watkins and David Watson, who were named as subs. The hosts made a blistering start and came close to opening the scoring in just the third minute. A long throw from the left by Will Ferry caused chaos in the Killie box, with Dalby hitting a snapshot that cannoned off goalkeeper Robby McCrorie’s right-hand post. The visitors had a half-chance of their own in the 13th minute, but Robbie Deas could not keep his shot down under pressure and it flew over United keeper Jack Walton’s crossbar. The Terrors hit back with Emmanuel Adegboyega trying his luck with an angled drive, but McCrorie easily gathered. The Killie keeper was called into action again just after the half-hour mark, making a great fingertip save to keep out a fierce, 20-yard drive from Ferry. The hosts came agonisingly close to opening the scoring five minutes after the restart when Adegboyega smashed a low shot towards goal and Moult got a touch, but the striker’s instinctive effort flew just inches wide. Shortly after United thought they had taken the lead when Adegboyega headed home, but the effort was ruled out for offside, a decision rubber-stamped after a lengthy VAR check. Killie had to change keepers in the 60th minute as McCrorie hobbled off after treatment to be replaced by Kieran O’Hara. The deadlock was finally broken in the 79th minute. United skipper David Babunski hit a shot from the edge of the box, with O’Hara parrying the ball straight into the path of Dalby, who headed home for his sixth goal of the season. That looked to be that, but in the fifth minute of added time Killie were handed a lifeline. Bobby Wales was caught by United’s Richard Odada in the box and referee Steven McLean was called over to the pitchside monitor by the VAR. After reviewing the incident he pointed to the spot and Anderson held his nerve to send his kick high past Walton to secure a point for the Ayrshire side.

