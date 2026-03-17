Electric scooters are now a daily travel option in Indian cities. Many riders use them for office commutes, errands, and short urban trips. They offer lower running costs and convenience. The Ather electric scooter stands out for its smart design, strong performance, and city-friendly features. Buying an Ather electric scooter? Here’s how Bajaj Finserv’s two-wheeler loan works

However, buying a new Ather electric scooter may require a significant upfront payment. Even when you are ready to switch to electric mobility, the purchase cost can feel like a hurdle. This is where a financing option, such as a two-wheeler loan, can help simplify your purchase. A two-wheeler loan can help you convert the cost of your scooter into easy EMIs. Lenders like Bajaj Finance offer two-wheeler loans with high loan amounts and flexible repayment tenures. Here are some of the reasons why the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan is your go-to option to fund your electric scooter purchase.

• High-value loan of up to Rs. 21 lakh: The loan offers substantial funding support, allowing you to finance your scooter purchase with ease. A higher loan amount can help you cover the cost of the vehicle and related expenses.

• Up to 100% financing* of the on-road price: If you are eligible, you may receive financing of up to 100%* of the on-road price of the scooter. This reduces the need for a large upfront payment and helps you plan your purchase more comfortably.

• Simple eligibility criteria and minimal paperwork: The loan comes with simple eligibility criteria so that you can easily qualify for a loan without hassles. The documentation process is kept simple to support faster processing. This helps reduce paperwork and makes your loan journey smoother.

• Flexible repayment tenures: With the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan, you can choose a repayment period ranging between 6 months and 84 months. This flexibility helps you structure your monthly instalments according to your budget.

Ather electric scooter: A smart and modern option for daily travel If you want a two-wheeler that feels modern and practical, an Ather electric scooter can be a good option. It is designed for riders who want clean mobility, easy city use, and a refined riding experience. With its electric powertrain, an Ather electric scooter offers a smooth and quiet ride that suits everyday urban conditions.

The Ather electric scooter features a modern design and a premium feel, built for riders who value technology and convenience. If you want easy, low-effort daily travel, this scooter fits your needs. Popular models include the Ather Rizta, Ather 450X, and Ather 450S.

Buying a new scooter can improve your daily mobility and give you greater freedom in the way you travel. If you are planning to bring home an Ather electric scooter, the right financing option can help you move ahead without putting pressure on your savings. Instead of arranging the full amount at once, you can spread the cost across manageable monthly instalments.

That is where the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan can make a real difference for you. It gives you a structured and convenient way to fund your scooter purchase. With the high-value loan support, simple eligibility criteria, minimal documentation, and flexible repayment options, it can help make your purchase journey smoother.

An Ather electric scooter can be a smart fit for your daily city travel, and the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan can help you make that purchase plan easier to manage.

Planning to bring home your new electric scooter? Visit the Bajaj Finserv website or download the app to start your two-wheeler loan application.

*Terms and conditions apply

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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