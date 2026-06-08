Choosing an RO water purifier is not a casual purchase. Most households research it for weeks, compare specifications across brands, read reviews, and weigh the decision carefully because they know the machine they pick will sit on their kitchen counter for the next eight years. What the research phase rarely surfaces is what those eight years actually cost. Buying an RO in June 2026? Avoid These 5 Costly Mistakes Most People Make

The purchase price is only the beginning. Filter replacements run ₹2,000– ₹4,000 per cycle. Technician visits cost at least ₹500 each. AMC renewals, out-of-warranty repairs, and parts that quietly fall outside coverage accumulate on top. A purifier bought at ₹14,999 can cost upward of ₹50,000 across its ownership life. That number rarely features in the buying decision and it is where most purchases go wrong.

Treating TDS as a complete measure of water safety TDS, or Total Dissolved Solids, measures the combined concentration of dissolved substances in water but it does not tell you what those substances are. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), TDS includes inorganic salts such as calcium, magnesium, and sodium, along with small amounts of organic matter. It may also contain potentially harmful contaminants like fluoride, nitrates, and heavy metals.

We are conditioned to associate lower or “balanced” TDS readings with cleaner water. However, a glass of water with a TDS of 180 could be mineral rich or chemically compromised, the number alone cannot distinguish between the two.

TDS should be looked at to ensure total dissolved solids fall under the acceptable drinking range. Additionally, the right type of purification should be chosen based on the water supply at the buyer’s home. Combination of both will ensure that filtered and uncompromised water is dispensed.

Buyers should be cautious about systems that use MTDS or blending mechanisms, where untreated source water is mixed back into RO-purified output to maintain taste. In practice, this functions as a bypass and whatever the source water carries, fluoride, nitrates, heavy metals, re-enters the output stream through it.

In India, this risk is compounded by the fact that water sources are neither stable nor consistent. Municipal supply quality shifts across seasons, localities switch between groundwater and surface water without notice, and TDS levels can change significantly within the same building across months. A blending mechanism calibrated for one source profile offers no protection when that profile changes. 100% RO removes nearly all dissolved solids regardless of what the source water contains on any given day which is the only guarantee that holds across an eight-year ownership period.