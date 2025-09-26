Can the Texans avoid their first 0-4 start since 2020 against the winless Titans?

Tennessee (0-3) at Houston (0-3) HT Image

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS.

BetMGM NFL odds: Texans by 7.

Against the spread: Titans 1-2, Texans 0-3.

Series record: Titans lead 24-22.

Last meeting: Texans beat Titans 23-14 on Jan. 5 in Nashville.

Last week: Titans lost to the Colts 41-20 at home, Texans lost 17-10 at the Jaguars.

Titans offense: overall (31), rush (28), pass (32), scoring (28).

Titans defense: overall (27), rush (29), pass (22), scoring (30).

Texans offense: overall (29), rush (23), pass (26), scoring (32).

Texans defense: overall (16), rush (16), pass (13), scoring (T-5).

Turnover differential: Titans plus-1; Texans minus-3.

Cam Ward. The rookie has his first NFL touchdown pass and interception on his stat line. The No. 1 overall pick still is looking for his first win, and he's building a rapid chemistry with wide receiver Elic Ayomanor throwing a touchdown pass to his fellow rookie each of the past two games.

QB C.J. Stroud looks to get the offense moving after the Texans have scored just three touchdowns combined in their first three games. He's averaging just 199.7 yards passing this season and has thrown just two TD passes with three interceptions as he's worked under near-constant pressure. He's been great in his career against AFC South opponents with 19 touchdown passes and a scoring run in 12 games.

The Texans' defensive front against a banged-up and struggling Titans offensive line. The Titans have allowed Ward to be sacked an NFL-worst 15 times with right tackle JC Latham missing the past two games and right guard Kevin Zeitler out last week. The Texans have nine sacks this season, led by three from defensive end Will Anderson Jr.

The Titans may get RG Kevin Zeitler back after he missed last week’s game with an injured bicep, but RT JC Latham appears likely to miss a third straight game with a strained hip. ... QB Cam Ward is dealing with the first injury of his young career with an ankle and calf issue. ...Texans CB Derek Stingley missed practice this week with an oblique injury that could keep him out Sunday. ... OT Tytus Howard didn't practice on Wednesday because of an illness, but coach DeMeco Ryans expects him to play Sunday. ... FB Jakob Johnson is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice this week.

The Titans dominated this series early against the team that replaced the former Oilers in Houston in 2002. They still have a 12-11 edge both in Nashville and in Houston. This has been a very streaky rivalry. The Titans won their first division title since 2008 by beating the Texans in Houston to cap the 2020 season. They earned the AFC No. 1 overall seed with a win in Houston on Jan. 9, 2022. But the Texans have won four of the past five in winning the AFC South the past two seasons.

These are two of the NFL's remaining six winless teams. ... This will be the Titans' first game with QB coach Bo Hardegree calling offensive plays for Ward after coach Brian Callahan handed the job over after their 0-3 start. ... Ayomanor is one of three rookies with a TD catch in two games this season. ... Titans WR Calvin Ridley has had 75 yards receiving or more in each of his past three games against Houston, and he had three catches for 76 yards in the previous game. He has eight catches this season. ... TE Chig Okonkwo led the Titans with five catches for 66 yards last week. He had a 70-yard TD catch in the previous game at Houston. ... DT Jeffery Simmons has had a sack in each of his past three games at Houston. ... The Titans will need a new starting CB opposite L'Jarrius Sneed after trading Jarvis Brownlee to the Jets on Tuesday. ... The Texans are trying to avoid their first 0-4 start since 2020. ... Houston RB Nick Chubb had 106 yards of offense in his most recent game against the Titans in 2020 while with the Browns. ... WR Christian Kirk has had at least 60 yards receiving in three of his past four games in the division. ... TE Dalton Schultz had five catches last week and has had five catches in two of his past three games against the AFC South. ... LB Azeez Al-Shaair led the Texans with eight tackles last week. He had a sack in Houston's previous home game against the Titans. ... DE Danielle Hunter has four sacks in three games against Tennessee. ... DE Will Anderson has had four sacks in two games against the Titans. ... LB Henry To’oTo’o has had a tackle for loss in two of his past three games. ... S Jalen Pitre had three passes defensed and an interception last week. ... CB Tremon Smith had a career-high four tackles, including his first career tackle for loss against Jacksonville. ... CB Kamari Lassiter has had at least five tackles in three straight games.

Houston WR Nico Collins leads the team with 14 catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 50-yard TD reception last week at Jacksonville and has scored 16 of his 20 touchdowns in Houston. He's also had a scoring catch in his past two games against the Titans.

