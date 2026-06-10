Chhattisgarh CM reviews grievance redressal system, speaks to caller on helpline

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday reviewed the functioning of the state's Chief Minister Helpline and Grievance Management System (1076), examining its technical infrastructure and complaint resolution mechanism. During the visit, he inspected the process of complaint registration, monitoring and disposal, and directed officials to ensure transparent, accountable and time-bound delivery of public services. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai inaugurates the new CM helpline centre, in Nava Raipur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

At the helpline centre, Sai personally spoke to caller Poonaram Thakre, who had contacted the service regarding a complaint linked to an income certificate application. After learning about his issue, the Chief Minister assured him that it would be resolved soon.

“Your problem will be resolved soon,” Sai told the caller. He said the government's priority was to ensure timely and effective resolution of citizens' grievances and stressed the need for prompt complaint disposal.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the integrated platform connects all state departments and includes more than 1,200 complaint categories and nearly 8,000 mapped officials across four administrative levels. A multi-level escalation mechanism monitors grievance redressal from the block level to the state level. Sai also reviewed the system's MIS dashboard, complaint analytics and departmental performance assessment tools, describing data-driven decision-making as an important pillar of good governance.

The Chief Minister interacted with beneficiaries connected through the helpline and listened to their concerns and suggestions. He also met young professionals working at the centre and was informed that the initiative has generated employment opportunities for local youth while improving service quality. Sai said the system was not limited to grievance redressal but also served as an effective channel of communication between the government and citizens, helping strengthen transparency and administrative accountability.