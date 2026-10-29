Chhattisgarh CM Sai targets Congress over legislative council poll results

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday criticised the Congress over its performance in legislative council elections held in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka, saying the party failed to win a single seat despite its demand for ballot paper voting. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. (PTI)

Sai said elections to 28 legislative council seats across the four states had resulted in a setback for the Congress, which has repeatedly called for elections to be conducted using ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

He particularly pointed to Karnataka, where the Congress is in power but failed to win any of the seats, according to a statement issued by the Chhattisgarh government.

Questioning the party’s criticism of electoral processes following defeats, Sai asked whom the Congress would blame for its performance in elections conducted using ballot papers.

The Chief Minister said the party should introspect on its electoral failures rather than attribute them to the voting process. He argued that electoral success depended on public trust, regardless of whether voting was conducted through EVMs or ballot papers.

“Whether elections are held through EVMs or ballot papers, winning requires the people’s trust, not false allegations and political noise,” Sai said, according to the statement.

His remarks came amid the Congress’s repeated demands for ballot paper voting and criticism of EVMs. Sai’s comments framed the results in the four states as a response to the party’s arguments about the voting system.

The statement did not provide a state-wise breakdown of the 28 seats or the results for other parties.