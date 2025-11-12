Chhattisgarh secures 33,321 crore investment proposals at Ahmedabad meet, over 10,000 jobs expected

Chhattisgarh attracted investment proposals worth ₹33,321 crore at the Investors Connect Meet held in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, with commitments expected to generate more than 10,500 jobs across sectors such as energy, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and healthcare. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai interacts with an investor during the exchange of a Letter of Intent at the Investors Connect Meet in Ahmedabad.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met with leading industrialists and exchanged Letters of Intent for new projects, highlighting Chhattisgarh’s emerging position as a hub for green energy and advanced manufacturing.

The largest proposal came from Torrent Power Ltd., which plans to invest ₹22,900 crore to set up a 1600 MW thermal power plant in the state, creating around 5,000 jobs. Other major investors include Onix-Three Enersol Pvt. Ltd. ( ₹9,000 crore in green hydrogen, ammonia, and steel), Mala Creation Pvt. Ltd. ( ₹700 crore in solar cell manufacturing), Lyceum Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. ( ₹101 crore in pharmaceuticals), and Shalby Hospital ( ₹300 crore for a multi-specialty hospital).

The Chief Minister outlined several policy reforms undertaken by the state to attract investment, including 350 ease-of-doing-business reforms and a single-window clearance system to expedite approvals. The new industrial policy offers incentives and special grants, particularly for industries setting up operations in tribal regions like Bastar and Surguja.

Highlighting the state’s industrial momentum, Sai said Chhattisgarh has so far received investment proposals worth over ₹7.5 lakh crore. The state ranks second in the country in coal production and recently secured ₹3.5 lakh crore in commitments during its Energy Summit. He added that Nava Raipur is being developed as an IT and AI data center hub, with semiconductor and electronics firms expressing interest, while tourism has been granted industry status to attract private investment in hospitality and wellness.

The Ahmedabad event is part of the ongoing Investors Connect series — earlier editions in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bastar, Chennai, and Raipur have together drawn investment commitments exceeding ₹7.5 lakh crore in the past ten months.