CM Dhami attends Uttarakhand Mahakauthig in Noida

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the 15th edition of the Uttarakhand Mahakauthig in Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar), organised by the Parvatiya Sanskritik Sanstha. The event drew participation from migrant Uttarakhandis living in the National Capital Region, along with artists, youth groups and women’s collectives. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Uttarakhand Mahakauthig venue in Noida, where artists and community groups presented folk music, dance and traditional crafts during the event.

Addressing attendees, Dhami said such gatherings serve as a platform for presenting Uttarakhand’s folk traditions and for bringing together members of the Uttarakhand community from different regions. He said the Mahakauthig, held annually for the past 15 years, has expanded its focus beyond performances to include displays of traditional attire, handicrafts and hill products, as well as stalls featuring organic produce and regional cuisine.

Dhami referred to the performances showcased at the festival, including traditional folk songs such as jagar, beda, mangal, khuded and chhopati, and folk dances such as chholiya, pandav and jhora-chhapeli. He also pointed to the organisers’ decision to extend the festival’s duration from five days to seven days, citing this as an indicator of increasing participation.

The chief minister said the state government’s initiatives to promote local livelihoods and products include efforts aligned with national campaigns such as “Vocal for Local” and “Make in India”. He highlighted state programmes such as “One district, two products” and the “House of Himalayas” platform, along with measures linked to millets, horticulture and farm mechanisation. He also mentioned policy initiatives aimed at tourism and the creative economy, including homestays, a tourism policy and a film policy.

Dhami also outlined ongoing and proposed infrastructure projects and religious tourism-related initiatives. These included work in the Kedarkhand and Manaskhand temple regions, restoration efforts at Yamunatirth in Haripur Kalsi, and corridor projects in Haridwar-Rishikesh and Sharda. He additionally referred to connectivity projects such as the Delhi–Dehradun elevated road, the all-weather road programme and the Rishikesh–Karnaprayag rail line, along with projects under Bharatmala and Parvatmala.

Citing state-level performance indicators, Dhami said Uttarakhand has received recognition in areas including sustainable development goals, ease of doing business and startup rankings, and added that the state has also been acknowledged for work linked to agriculture income and fisheries.

On law and order and land-related issues, the chief minister said the government would continue action against illegal activities and encroachments, and reiterated the administration’s stated position on protecting the state’s cultural identity and demographic profile. He concluded by urging unity and social harmony, and said the government’s aim is to improve governance and development outcomes in Uttarakhand.