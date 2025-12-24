CM Dhami Flags Off Winter Festival in Sankri, Calls Winter Tourism Key to Self-Reliant Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated the Kedarkantha Winter Tourism Festival in Sankri, calling winter tourism a vital pillar for a self-reliant and prosperous Uttarakhand. He urged citizens to help transform winter travel into a mass movement. Dhami joins local artists in a traditional welcome during the inauguration of the Kedarkantha Winter Festival in Sankri.

Dhami received a traditional welcome at Sankri, where he flagged off a tourist group headed to Kedarkantha and interacted with locals and visitors. He said Sankri is not just a village but “a living museum of Uttarakhand’s folk culture,” reflecting the state’s distinct identity.

The CM noted that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to promote winter travel, destinations like Kedarkantha, Harshil, Auli, Munsyari and Sankri have witnessed a surge in tourist interest. This growth, he said, is generating jobs for youth in trekking, homestays and hospitality, reducing migration and providing new markets for local crafts and cuisine.

Dhami highlighted ongoing development projects in Uttarkashi, including road works, parking facilities and the Purola sub-district hospital. Referring to the Silkyara tunnel rescue, he said the 17-day operation that saved 41 workers demonstrated the government’s commitment and resolve.

He added that the state is strengthening governance through initiatives such as the Uniform Civil Code, anti-cheating law, strict land regulations and a zero-tolerance stance on corruption. Development demands submitted by MLA Durgeshwar Lal will be reviewed and incorporated into future announcements, he said.