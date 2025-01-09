Community pays tribute to 14-year-old with ‘pure heart’ stabbed to death on bus

The local community has paid tribute to a 14-year-old boy with a “pure heart” who was stabbed to death on a bus in south-east London. Aspiring rapper Kelyan Bokassa was fatally injured on a route 472 bus in Woolwich Church Street, near Woolwich Ferry, just before 2.30pm on Tuesday. On Wednesday evening, around 40 mourners – including friends of the victim – gathered at a vigil held at St Mary Magdalene Church, which overlooks the bus stop where Kelyan died. Mourners carried bunches of flowers and wiped away tears as moments of silence were held between readings and music. During the service, one of Kelyan’s friends paid tribute to him, saying he would “always be there for you”. The teenage boy said: “He was a fun guy. He had a pure heart. He would always be there for you.” He then joked about Kelyan eating “bare food”. Prayers and Bible readings on the importance of children, protecting young people and reducing violence were led by Reverend Jesse van der Valk and Bishop of Woolwich Alastair Cutting. Anti-knife campaigner Faron Paul also attended the service where he called for more support and opportunities for those affected by violence. Of Kelyan’s loved ones, Mr Paul said: “If there’s anybody in here from the local government, if there’s anybody here from the council, from the Government, really do try and make sure that you take the time and give them long-term support. He continued: “These guys are really young and it’s causing more long-term effects with other people getting involved trying to get revenge.” Youth violence was a “vicious circle”, he added. Another local woman told the vigil that, although she did not know Kelyan, she was “absolutely traumatised” by the incident. After his death, Kelyan’s mother said her son had been groomed by gangs after running away from care and living on the streets. Mary Bokassa told MailOnline “My son and others were taken advantage by gangs. They were groomed.” She went on: “He was missing for a year and was living on the street. He finally turned up at my doorstep, he was sick, underweight and tattooed… He was exposed to drugs. He probably experienced something because I could sense it. “He was not himself. If I questioned him he wouldn’t tell me anything about his friends.” The 14-year-old’s killing sparked a flurry of online commentary, including references to another teenager who met a violent death in the same area of London almost four months ago. Daejaun Campbell, 15, was stabbed to death in Eglinton Road, Woolwich, on September 22 last year, less than a mile-and-a-half away from where Kelyan was killed. The Metropolitan Police said that no links have been established between the two and the investigation is at an early stage. There was also a non-fatal stabbing at around 4.20pm on Monday in Prince Imperial Road, Woolwich, which led to an 18-year-old man being admitted to hospital. It is not thought to be linked to Tuesday’s murder. Police have urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation into Kelyan’s death to come forward. Some 10 teenagers were killed in London last year, nine of whom were the victims of stabbing while one died in a shooting, according to data compiled by the PA news agency. This was down sharply from 21 teenage deaths in the capital in 2023. The youngest victim in 2024 was 14. Anyone with information can call police on 101 giving the reference 3795/07JAN25 or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Around 40 mourners attended a vigil held at a church overlooking where Kelyan died (Lucy North/PA)