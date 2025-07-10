Cultivating a strong mathematics culture at DPS Faridabad

DPS Faridabad's deeply rooted culture of mathematical excellence gained recognition when its student, Anant Mudgal from Class IX, represented India at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in 2015. Following Mudgal’s legacy, Kanav Talwar from Class XII won a Gold Medal at the 65th IMO 2024 held in Bath, the UK. Talwar’s achievement was acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and earned him an invitation to the “At Home” Reception hosted by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan on August 15, 2024. DPS Faridabad: Preparing the mathematicians of tomorrow

The International Mathematical Olympiad ( IMO)is a notable high school Mathematics competition globally. In India, students go through a selection process to represent the country at the IMO, beginning with the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM), followed by the Regional and Indian National Mathematical Olympiads (RMO and InMO). Those who qualify are invited to the International Mathematical Olympiad Training Camp (IMOTC), where a team of six is chosen after various advanced tests and training.

Pride of the Nation: Kanav Talwar of Class XI shined in IMO 2024

Kanav Talwar, who has consistently performed well with Golds in INOI and selections to IMOTC, IOITC, and APMO, continues to be an inspiration. Before him, Anant Mudgal was the first student from DPS Faridabad to participate in the IMO. He represented India four times, earning a Silver Medal in 2018, Bronze Medals in 2017 and 2016 and an Honourable Mention in 2015. He later became a Problem proposer at IMO 2019. Anant is now an international coach and the author of ‘The Book of Zero Knowledge’, known for its approach to mathematical thinking.﻿

Girls at DPS Faridabad have also shown strong mathematical capabilities. At the European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO)- Anushka Aggarwal received a Bronze medal in 2019, 2020 and 2022. She was also the youngest Indian representative in EGMO 2019. Following this, Gunjan Aggarwal became the youngest Indian to represent India in EGMO 2021 where she earned a Silver medal. She also secured a Bronze medal at EGMO-2022, a Silver at EGMO-2023 & 2024 .

Anant Mudgal: The first student from DPS Faridabad to participate in the IMO

Archit Manas and Aarav Gupta are two more students from DPS Faridabad who have achieved recognition in mathematics.

Archit Manas was a Bronze Medalist at IMO 2023 and has been selected for IMO 2025. He was a Gold Medalist in INOI 2025 and has five consecutive selections to International Mathematical Olympiad Training Camp( IMOTC), with participation in the International Olympiad in Informatics Training Camp ( IOITC), and Asian Pacific Mathematics Olympiad (APMO).﻿

Aarav Gupta has also been selected for IMO 2025. His selection means three students from DPS Faridabad will represent India, demonstrating the school's consistent development of talent.

Anushka Aggarwal and Gunjan Aggarwal receives recognition at the EGMO

Students from the school have performed well in other national and international competitions such as the Aryabhatta competition , American Mathematics Competition (AMC), Asian Pacific Mathematics Olympiad (APMO), Iranian Geometry Olympiad (IGO) etc.﻿

These achievements are built upon a culture where Mathematics is an active part of the learning experience.. At DPS Faridabad, students begin engaging with mathematical ideas from an early age. The mentors include experienced professionals in the field of Mathematics, alumni and peers. Mathematics is approached not just as a subject but as a way of thinking. The environment encourages discovery and exploration.

Kanav Talwar, Archit Manas, Aarav Gupta at IMO 2025

Initiatives like Problem of the Week and the use of platforms like Geo Gebra, Desmos and interactive assessments, make mathematical thinking engaging. Experiential research particularly through projects like Navsrijan, connects mathematics to real-world contexts. Maths Lab activities also promote inquiry and exploration.﻿

Archit Manas, Kanav Talwar and Aarav Gupta have been selected for the six-member Team India contingent for the 66th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2025. This represents 50% of the total representation from the country. This accomplishment places DPS Faridabad in a significant position in Mathematical education. The school community supports them as they prepare for IMO 2025 in Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.