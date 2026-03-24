Dhami says ‘Devbhoomi pride being restored’ as Uttarakhand govt marks four years

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said the state government is moving steadily towards “restoring the pride of Devbhoomi” as it completed four years in office, highlighting achievements across infrastructure, economy and governance. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addresses the ‘4 Saal Bemisaal’ event at Parade Ground in Dehradun.

Addressing a public event titled ‘4 Saal Bemisaal’ at Parade Ground, Dhami said the mandate received four years ago came with a commitment to rebuild Uttarakhand in line with the aspirations of the statehood movement.

“Four years ago, we took a pledge to restore the गौरव of Devbhoomi. Today, I can say that this resolve is moving rapidly towards fulfilment,” he said.

The chief minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for guiding the state’s development trajectory, referring to the vision that the current decade would belong to Uttarakhand.

He said the government has focused on strengthening road, rail and air connectivity, along with improvements in education and healthcare, to raise living standards. He also cited the successful hosting of G20-related meetings, national games, and a global investors’ summit as key milestones.

According to Dhami, the state received investment proposals worth over ₹3.76 lakh crore at the summit, of which more than ₹1 lakh crore has already been grounded.

Presenting an economic snapshot, the chief minister said Uttarakhand’s economy has grown by more than 1.5 times in four years, with a 7.23% increase in GSDP in the past year and a 41% rise in per capita income. He added that over 20,000 new industries have been established and the number of startups has increased significantly.

He also highlighted social initiatives, stating that over 2.65 lakh women have become “Lakhpati Didis” and that reverse migration has seen a notable rise.

Citing recognition at the national level, Dhami said Uttarakhand ranked first in the NITI Aayog’s Sustainable Development Goals Index for 2023–24 and received strong ratings in ease of doing business and startup rankings.

On governance reforms, the chief minister said the government has introduced stricter laws to curb exam malpractices and corruption, resulting in more than 30,000 government jobs being provided to youth and action against those involved in paper leaks.

He also spoke about measures aimed at preserving the state’s cultural identity and demographic balance, including implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and stricter laws against illegal activities.

Earlier in the day, Dhami participated in a roadshow and reviewed development exhibitions set up by various departments at the venue.