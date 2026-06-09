With an emphasis on internationalisation, Mahindra University is focusing on embedding global curricula, foreign faculty engagement, joint courses, international research exposure, and cross-border academic collaborations within Indian campuses. The intent is especially important for the vast majority of students who continue to study in India.



This shift is reshaping what an Indian undergraduate or postgraduate experience can offer. Global exposure can no longer remain the exclusive preserve of students who can afford to study overseas. It must become part of the academic architecture of Indian institutions themselves. From Local Campuses to Global Boardrooms: New Blueprint for International Careers

To increase global exposure, expand research capabilities and connect with world-class academic and industry partners, Mahindra University has collaborated with Temple University, Monash University, La Trobe University, Babson, Frankfurt School of Finance and Management, CAST Alimenti, Massey University, Hiroshima University, among others.

Dual Degrees and Transnational Pathways Indian universities are increasingly focusing on joint degrees with international universities to increase global competency.

With an emphasis on ramping up research and collaboration for innovation, Indian universities are attracting global faculty to build world class academic ecosystem.

The academic ecosystem improves when native professors and foreign researchers collaborate on articles, share lab space, and co-supervise PhD applicants. The creation of specialized hubs, MU-VT Interdisciplinary Advanced Research Centre for Transformative Technologies (IARCT2), a collaborative effort involving Mahindra University, Virginia Tech, and Virginia Tech India, is a prime illustration of this. This top-notch research facility, which is situated on the Hyderabad campus, enables undergraduate and graduate students to engage on real-time, international projects by applying global experience to important technical difficulties.

The 2+2 advantage Among the most transformative models gaining ground are 2+2 structures, twinning arrangements, joint degrees, and dual-degree collaborations. These models allow students to complete part of their education in India and part of it with a foreign partner institution, depending on the structure of the programme. In some cases, students earn a joint qualification; in others, they may receive separate credentials from the partner institutions.

These models make global education more accessible by allowing students to begin in India, reduce the cost of studying entirely overseas, and gradually build exposure to international curricula, teaching methods and academic rigour. This builds confidence, adaptability, and cultural fluency — qualities that are increasingly important for international careers.

This staged exposure also makes international education more accessible. It reduces the financial burden of spending an entire degree overseas while still giving students meaningful global experience.

The ability to communicate across cultures, adapt to unfamiliar systems, and challenge one’s own assumptions is not a side benefit of exchange programmes. It is their core outcome. Institutions that invest in genuine exchange pipelines, rather than ceremonial agreements that produce little student mobility, are better placed to create graduates who can succeed in international workplaces.

Curriculum as the real differentiator Curriculum acts the real differentiator as academic partnerships alone are not enough. Embedding experiential learning, interdisciplinary thinking, research exposure and real-world problem-solving into the structure of a degree are crucial for aligning the programmes with global industry standards.

From primarily being a source of global students to becoming a credible destination for global talent, India’s higher education internationalisation agenda is witnessing a strategic shift. Ambition will depend on the daily decisions universities make, how seriously they invest in international collaborations, how deeply they redesign curricula and how clearly, they measure global readiness as an educational outcome.

Apply Now:

https://admission.mahindrauniversity.edu.in/

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!