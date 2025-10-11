Gabon's Aubameyang gets four goals and red card, Benin snatch key win

Gabon star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored four goals and was sent off in African 2026 World Cup qualifying on Friday, while minnows Benin built a two-point lead in the 'group of death'. HT Image

Aubameyang kept Gabon in contention for a first appearance at the global showpiece as his goals gave Gabon a 4-3 victory over the Gambia, and they trail Group F leaders Ivory Coast by one point.

Group C leaders Benin won 1-0 in Rwanda to go two points clear of South Africa, who could only draw 0-0 with Zimbabwe.

Nigeria moved within three points of Benin, who they host on Tuesday, by defeating Lesotho 2-1. Losses eliminated Rwanda and Lesotho, turning the group into a three-team contest for first place.

Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia have already won groups to claim four of the nine places reserved for Africa. There could be a 10th representative after inter-continental play-offs next March.

The final matchday, from Sunday to Tuesday, will decide the other five places, with Senegal, Benin, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast and Ghana the current table toppers.

Benin won thanks to an 80th-minute goal from Aiyegun Tosin to retain first place in a group that Nigeria and South Africa were expected to dominate.

Mohau Nkota and Lyle Foster hit the woodwork in a disappointing performance by South Africa, who sorely missed injured striker Iqraam Rayners.

Both teams finished with 10 men after Zimbabwe striker Knowledge Musona and South Africa defender Mbekezile Mbokazi were sent off in the second half having been shown two yellow cards.

Captain William Troost-Ekong, from a penalty, and substitute Akor Adams scored in the second half for Nigeria before Hlompho Kalake halved the deficit.

Both Zimbabwe and Lesotho were handicapped, playing in South Africa as they do not have FIFA-approved stadiums.

- Ivory Coast hit seven -

Africa Cup of Nations holders Ivory Coast triumphed 7-0 away to the Seychelles, having won the first match between them 9-0 in Abidjan two years ago.

Seven different players scored, starting with Nottingham Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangare on seven minutes and finishing with substitute Franck Kessie in the final minute of regular time.

Seychelles, who are 159 places below Ivory Coast in the world rankings, have conceded 46 goals while losing all nine qualifiers.

Gabon remained one point behind the Ivory Coast in Group F with a dramatic victory over the Gambia in Nairobi.

The Gabonese led twice, then trailed before Marseille striker Aubameyang scored two more goals. He was yellow-carded twice in the closing stages, leading to his dismissal on 86 minutes.

Ivory Coast have 23 points and Gabon 22 ahead of the final round next week, when both teams will enjoy home advantage. The Ivorians play Kenya and the Gabonese face Burundi.

Senegal maintained a two-point lead over the Democratic Republic of Congo in Group B after the contenders had contrasting away victories.

Seeking a third straight appearance at the World Cup, Senegal hammered South Sudan 5-0 in Juba, where Crystal Palace striker Ismaila Sarr netted twice.

Veteran two-time African Footballer of the Year Sadio Mane was also among the goals as Senegal turned a 1-0 half-time lead into a decisive victory.

A solitary goal, scored by veteran striker Cedric Bakambu after seven minutes, earned DR Congo a tense 1-0 win in Togo.

Senegal have 21 points and DR Congo 19 ahead of their final fixtures. The Senegalese host Mauritania while the Congolese will be at home to Sudan.

Sudan drew 0-0 with Mauritania in Dar es Salaam, a result that eliminated them from the race for a World Cup place.

