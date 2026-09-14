In-car entertainment is moving beyond music and phone connectivity. Newer EV cabins can support gaming, karaoke and digital content, turning waiting time into something interactive. Gaming, Karaoke and Private Audio: The New Era of In-Car Entertainment

The Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ fits naturally into this shift. Its entertainment technology includes an in-car gaming suite, karaoke, private audio and connected app-based functions on selected variants, making entertainment part of the digital cabin.

Why In-Car Entertainment Is Becoming More Interactive The idea of in-car entertainment has changed because the cabin itself is becoming more connected. Digital displays, responsive infotainment systems and integrated apps allow occupants to do more when the vehicle is stationary.

In the BE 6 SPORTEQ TEQ_Play brings together entertainment functions. Depending on the variant, occupants can access gaming, karaoke, private audio and other connected features through the vehicle’s digital interface.

This changes the infotainment system from basic media controls into a broader entertainment space.

Why Car Gaming Is Finding a Place in India Interest in eSUV gaming in India is closely linked with EV ownership. Charging breaks or waiting periods can leave occupants with time inside the vehicle, and an integrated gaming system can make that time more enjoyable.

The BE 6 SPORTEQ's In-car Gaming Suite supports up to four Bluetooth game controllers, allowing occupants to enjoy multiplayer gaming experiences while the vehicle is stationary.





A useful setup should offer:

responsive controls

clear visuals

simple game access

strong cabin audio

sensible restrictions during driving Gaming should remain a parked activity rather than something that competes with road attention.

How eSUV Karaoke Features Change Cabin Entertainment eSUV karaoke features add a social side to the cabin by allowing occupants to participate rather than listen to music. The BE 6 SPORTEQ integrates karaoke within TEQ_Play on selected variants, connecting it with the vehicle’s entertainment environment.

For karaoke to feel natural, the system should make it easy to:

find suitable tracks

follow lyrics or prompts

control audio levels

move between media functions

keep the interface simple When the controls are straightforward, karaoke feels like part of the cabin rather than a novelty hidden inside the infotainment menu.