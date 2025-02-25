GIS 2025 Day 1 update: Investment announcement across sectors, policy push for overall growth, EVs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal on February 24, positioning the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh as a key contributor to India’s growth story and as an upcoming international investment destination. At the summit, PM Modi enlisted the strategic advantages that the state holds for investors, both domestic and foreign, and launched 18 new policies to boost industrial investment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal.

Addressing a gathering of industrialists and global delegates representing key nations from across the world, he said: “For the first time in history, the entire world is looking at India with hope,” adding that the same trust is now being extended to Madhya Pradesh, the fifth largest state in India by population and a leader in fields of agriculture and mining. He highlighted the state’s position in agriculture and mining, its strategic location along the Delhi-Mumbai National Highway, its extensive road network spanning five lakh kilometres and vast logistics potential, all of which come together to make it the next big industrial hub. He also congratulated the Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav for announcing 2025 as the year to boost industrial growth in the state.

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav address at GIS 2025

Policy push for industrial growth

PM Modi launched 18 new policies to promote industrial investment, including initiatives for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), export promotion, logistics, start-ups, and renewable energy. These policies, he said, aim to position Madhya Pradesh as a top investment destination, driving economic growth and employment generation. These include Madhya Pradesh Industrial Policy 2025, MSME Policy, Export Promotion Policy, Logistics Policy, Start-up Policy, Madhya Pradesh Animation, VR, Gaming, Comics & Extended Reality Policy, Global Capability Centres (GCC) Policy, Semiconductor Policy, Drone Promotion and Utilization Policy, Film Tourism Policy, Tourism Policy, Pumped Hydro Storage Policy, City Gas Distribution Policy, Aviation Policy, Renewable Energy Policy, Health Investment Promotion Policy, and Integrated Township Policy.

According to PM Modi, the three key sectors – Textiles, Tourism, and Technology – will drive India’s economic growth in the coming years, with Madhya Pradesh playing a crucial role. He also highlighted the global confidence in India’s economic strength, citing projections from the World Bank and recognition from United Nations bodies.

The PM encouraged industrialists to invest in the state which has over 300 industrial zones, and a surplus energy capacity of 31,000 megawatts, of which 30 per cent is renewable energy. He also called it the ‘Cotton Capital of India’, highlighting the state’s leading role in textile production and pointed to the state’s growing tourism sector, particularly along the Narmada River, and its potential in medical tourism.

Progress in mobility

Madhya Pradesh recorded registration of two lakh electric vehicles by January 2025. He also highlighted the state’s advancements in renewable energy, including the inauguration of the floating solar power project in Omkareshwar. “Madhya Pradesh has fully electrified its railway network, and 80 railway stations are being developed,” Prime Minister Modi said, citing improvements in infrastructure. He also mentioned the expansion of Gwalior and Jabalpur airports.

Further, the MP Mobility Expo at GIS 2025 showcased the state’s progress in the automotive sector, with a special focus on innovation and sustainability, aimed at highlighting its significance to investors. The state is emerging as a key hub for the automotive and electric vehicle sectors in India, home to over 30 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its industrial policies and robust infrastructure have attracted numerous major players in the automotive industry.

Known as “The Detroit of India”, Pithampur is a key industrial zone housing numerous OEMs and Asia’s largest National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX). This facility provides cutting-edge solutions for testing, evaluation, research and development, and certification for the automotive and auto component industries. The state’s automotive sector has witnessed remarkable growth, with a significant focus on sustainable and electric vehicle technologies.

The MP Mobility Expo brings together major stakeholders, including vehicle manufacturers, technology innovators, investors, and policymakers, fostering shared business strategies and accelerating future progress. This is a step in the right direction towards establishing a sustainable automotive industry in Madhya Pradesh, promoting innovation, partnerships, and investment in green mobility.

Commitment to development

“Madhya Pradesh is preparing an ideal ecosystem for industrial expansion,” Dr. Yadav said, with the state’s ample land, water, surplus power, and skilled workforce working as its strength. He announced plans for new industrial parks and projects, including Plug and Play Centers and a Semiconductor Park.

The state is committed to accelerating industrial growth, which gets underlined in the theme of GIS 2025 – ‘Infinite Possibilities’. CM Yadav stressed that Madhya Pradesh aims to double its economy within five years and contribute significantly to India’s goal of becoming a $35 trillion economy by 2047.

Opportunities in renewable energy

In keeping with the growing global commitment towards sustainability, Madhya Pradesh is committed to meeting 50 percent of its total electricity consumption from renewable energy and is expected to achieve this target soon. While addressing the Feeder Solarisation Summit at GIS-2025, the New and Renewable Energy Minister, Rakesh Shukla, stated that Madhya Pradesh has immense possibilities in the field of renewable energy and told investors that the state has a favourable environment for investment. Power purchase agreements were also signed for purchase of electricity by the Energy Development Corporation for power produced by farmers who have installed solar plants on agricultural land.

Furthermore, MoUs worth more than ₹2 lakh crore were signed in the field of renewable energy. Those investing include Reliance Industries Limited ( ₹60 thousand crore in biofuel), Avaada Energy Private Limited ( ₹50 thousand crore in pumped hydro storage), Torrent Power Limited ( ₹26 thousand and 500 crore in pumped hydro storage), M/s Four Square Green Energy Private Limited ( ₹5 thousand and 5 crores in solar, wind, energy storage), Shri Tech Data Limited ( ₹3000 crore in green hydrogen), among several others. Solar energy is an area of focus as Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited has issued Letters of Award (LoA) of about 1,000 MW to Solar Power Generator (SPG) for setting up solar power plants.

Investment announcements

Industrialists shared their positive investment experiences in Madhya Pradesh. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani announced plans to invest ₹1.10 lakh crore in the state, in sectors including cement, sewage, mining, smart-meter technology, and thermal energy in Madhya Pradesh. This initiative is expected to generate 1 lakh 20 thousand jobs in the state by 2030. Avada Group also announced plans for a ₹50,000 crore investment in solar and wind power projects.

“Madhya Pradesh is making rapid strides in development, and investing here has always been beneficial. The support received in the past has facilitated continuous progress, and now the state is fully prepared for future growth,” said Nadir Godrej, Chairman, Godrej Industries.

The summit also saw attendance from top foreign dignitaries, who were seeking investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. This included Consul General of the Consulate General of Switzerland, Martin U Meier, who said that foreign investors showed great enthusiasm for the GIS held in Bhopal. He highlighted that the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, including Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway, have signed the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with India, under which an investment of $100 billion will be made in India over the next 15 years.

Conclusion

Dr. Yadav concluded by inviting global investors to be a part of Madhya Pradesh’s growth story, emphasising the state’s strong economic foundation marked by consistent GDP growth and investor-friendly policies.

The state government is making concerted efforts to streamline regulatory processes and enhance infrastructure are attracting significant investor interest across diverse sectors – the upcoming Global Investors Summit (GIS)-2025 in Bhopal is a step in the right direction towards this. The summit draws participation from 60 countries, further underscoring the state’s aggressive push to attract foreign capital and accelerate industrial growth. By focusing on these strategic advantages and implementing investor-friendly policies, Madhya Pradesh is positioning itself as a key contributor to India’s economic growth, with the goal of achieving a US $ 550 billion economy.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.